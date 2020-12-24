Vaccination dry run to be held in 4 states next week

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:40 IST

The Centre has chosen eight districts in four states to conduct a dry run of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination next week. The states that will witness the two-day dry run on December 28-29 are Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

“The dry run is being conducted to mobilise all elements involved in Covid-19 vaccination drive that is planned for next year to test the vaccine delivery machinery. All elements except for the vaccine will be mobilized,” said a senior official in the Union ministry of health and family welfare, requesting anonymity.

Five sites in each of the two districts in a state are likely to be established for the purpose of vaccinating beneficiaries.

“Two districts each from all these four states have been identified where this dry run will be conducted simultaneously on these two days,” confirmed another official in the health ministry who too did not want to be named.

The dry run will include testing for cold storage and transportation arrangements for the vaccine, managing crowd at session sites with proper physical distancing, and role of vaccinators and other staff on vaccine related duty.

Special focus will be to check how possible adverse events following immunisation will be dealt with as each session site will have a designated health care facility linked to it to treat people who may develop any discomfort or uneasiness post vaccination, and also how infection control practices will be adhered to during vaccination at the session site so that it doesn’t become ground for disease transmission.

Preparations have been on in full swing for the past five months for Covid-19 vaccine delivery so that no time is wasted in managing logistics when a vaccine is available for use in the country.

To supervise and assist in Covid-19 vaccine delivery process, a multi-level governance mechanism has been established across all states and Union Territories. There are three types of committees: two at the state level and one at the district level. All these committees have been meeting regularly to chalk out the vaccine delivery plan at the ground level.

Specific training modules have been drafted for medical officers, vaccinators, alternate vaccinators, cold chain handlers, supervisors, data managers, ASHA coordinators and all others involved in the implementation process at different levels.

As per current estimates, the Centre will be using 29,000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41, 000 deep freezers, and 300 solar refrigerators across the country for storage and delivery of vaccines. All these equipment have already been provided to states based on their individual requirement.

“This is going to be one of the largest vaccination drives, with a lot at stake. It is important to have all checks and balances in place before the actual process begins,” said the first official cited above.