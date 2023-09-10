V-C: Threatened by BJP MLA to mark Ganesh Chaturthi on campus

Bengaluru: Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor, Jayaraj Amin, has alleged that he was threatened by BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath to organise the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the main campus’s Mangala Auditorium. In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor secretariat on Friday, Amin detailed the alleged threats and pressures he faced over the controversy around conducting the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor, Jayaraj Amin, has alleged that he was threatened by BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath to organise the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the main campus.

“They demanded that the Ganesh Chaturthi programme should be held in Mangala Auditorium at the expense of the University. They applied pressure on me for about two hours and threatened to organise a large-scale protest, agitation, and a media conference if I did not agree immediately,” said Amin’s letter addressed to the principal secretary, department of higher education.

He also requested the government relieve him of his post as in-charge vice chancellor, as he is under constant pressure from many sides. “The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations since past four decades held at the boys’ hostel and another celebration that started about five years ago at the science block were merged and shifted to Mangala Auditorium. The university also provided financial assistance for the celebrations. However, there was an audit objection to providing financial grants ,” he said.

He said that in 2022, ₹1.97 lakh was sanctioned for the celebrations, and the previous year it was ₹1.52 lakh. The auditor has asked for an explanation about sanctioning funds for the celebrations.

“This year, there is a request from the student welfare office to celebrate the festival, like in previous years. We have asked whoever wants to conduct the celebration to hold it at the boys’ hostel premises. The funds from the cultural fee can be used for it. However, the celebrations cannot be held in the auditorium, and MU cannot provide funds,” Amin stated in the letter.

Responding to the controversy, Karnataka Legislative Assembly speaker and Mangaluru MLA UT Khader said there was no need for outsiders’ interference in the conduct of Ganeshotsava in the Mangalore University campus in his constituency. “The Vice-Chancellor is competent to decide as per the prevailing rules and regulations,” Khader said, taking an indirect dig at D Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru city south MLA.

HT reached out to Kamath, but did not receive a response.

