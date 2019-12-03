Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:09 IST

Incidents of terrorist violence in Kashmir have declined since the nullification of Article 370 on August 5 divested the region of its special status, but the number of infiltration attempts from across the border has increased, junior home minister G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“During the 115 day period from 5th August 2019 till 27th November 2019, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from 12th April 2019 till 4th August 2019,” Reddy said in a written answer placed before the lower house.

The number of infiltration attempts from across the border increased. During the 88-day period from 5 August 2019 to 31st October 2019, 84 such attempts took place, against 53 infiltration attempts from 9 May 2019 to 4 August 2019. “Correspondingly, estimated net infiltration has increased from 32 to 59 during the above period,” the statement said.

Reddy said security agencies continue to receive inputs about the intention of terror outfits that are supported and sponsored from across the border to engage in terror attacks and breach of security in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Based on these inputs and past history of cross border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, all necessary precautions and preventive steps including Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) are undertaken by the security forces in a proactive manner to flush out terrorists and 157 terrorists have been neutralized during the year 2019 so far,” he said. Moreover, he said, security forces have mounted concerted efforts for launching operations against terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades, the minister said, referring to Pakistan, adding that the government had adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

“Security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism as a result of which a large number of terrorists have been neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir in recent past,” he said.