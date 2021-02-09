VK Singh’s remark on border ‘unwitting confession’: China
Beijing
Indian minister VK Singh’s statement that India has transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) more times than China is an “unwitting confession”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
Singh, who is the minister of state for transport and highways and a former four-star general, was quoted as saying on Sunday that both countries have crossed their perceptions of the undemarcated LAC many times.
“…none of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. Chinese media does not cover it,” Singh said, according to The Hindu newspaper.
“Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times,” he was quoted as saying.
The Chinese foreign ministry was asked to comment on Singh’s statement after the regular press briefing was over.
According to the statement published on the foreign ministry website, spokesperson Wang Wenbin was quick to latch on to it, and blame India for the ongoing border conflict along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.
It is the root cause of the tension, he said.
“This is an unwitting confession by the Indian side. For a long time, the Indian side has conducted frequent acts of trespass in the border area in an attempt to encroach on China’s territory and constantly created disputes and frictions, which is the root cause of the tensions at the China-India border,” Wang added.
“We urge the Indian side to follow through on the consensus, agreements and treaties it reached with China, and uphold peace and stability in the border region with concrete actions,” he added.
There was no immediate response from Indian officials to the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson’s comments.
The Indian government has repeatedly said that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) PLA troops were the first to provoke, transgress across the LAC and, subsequently, not ready to disengage.
External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had earlier spelt out the Indian government’s position on the tension and the disengagement process, saying the LAC “must be strictly respected and observed as this is the basis for peace and tranquility in the border areas”.
Several rounds of diplomatic and military have yielded no result as the standoff continues in eastern Ladakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on Anand Vihar RRTS station begins; it will be a multimodal hub: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA, NHAI working to expedite work on Delhi’s third Ring Road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Breach, avalanche? Cause of flood divides scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Andolan gave India freedom': Farm leaders slam PM Modi’s speech in Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Had lost all hope': Survivors recall horror tales of Chamoli disaster
- Basant, who was stranded around 300 meters inside the NTPC Tapovan dam tunnel, said that he was stuck inside it for almost 7 hours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Studies hint at faster glacial retreat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC: Society must learn to accept intercaste, interfaith marriages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VK Singh’s remark on border ‘unwitting confession’: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China bolstering Tibet military infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zero tolerance for lawyers who spoil image of profession: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala announces return to TN politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to build memorial to honour fallen Covid warriors
- More than 60 Covid warriors including health workers in Odisha have succumbed to coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP asks Sachin Tendulkar to tweet in favour of protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Studies hint at faster glacial retreat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Breach, avalanche? Cause of flood divides scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox