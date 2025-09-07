Watch: Anant Ambani joins Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan ceremony in Mumbai

Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani joined the devotees to witness the grand immersion procession of Lalbaugcha Raja at Mumbai’s Girgaum Chowk. Lalbaugcha Raja, which has been famously drawing visitors throughout the 10 days, also saw several Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities.(ANI)

Visuals showed the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja moving forward as thousands thronged to the streets to catch a last glimpse of Bappa before the idol's immersion.

Every year, devotees gather on the streets of Mumbai to give a last farewell to lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi, the last and final day of the 10-day Ganpati festival. The immersion procession is carried out with traditional Mardani Khel, performances showcasing the valour and martial traditions of Maharashtra.

Early morning visuals of the procession showed Anant Ambani near the Lalbaugcha Raja, surrounded by devotees amid chants and festive celebrations. Earlier, Anant, with his wife Radhika Merchant, visited Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal on Thursday to seek blessings.

Processions of the famous Ganpatis from Lalbaug, including Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Ballaleshwar of Bal Ganesh Mandal, Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesh Galli, and Tejukaya Ganapati, had reached the main road by 1 pm on Sunday.

Crowds assembled at Shroff Building in Lalaug, from where the traditional "Pushpvrishti" (flower shower) was performed on the Ganpati idols.

Lalbaugcha Raja, which has been famously drawing visitors throughout the 10 days, also saw several Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities, including Mukesh Ambani, Samay Raina, Shilpa Shetty offering prayers at the pandal.

In other cities across Maharashtra, the procession for the immersion of Nagpur Cha Raja began on Saturday afternoon. Preparations were made for a massive vehicle as many climbed on in the front before bringing the idol out from the pandal. Prior to the immersion, a mangal aarti was performed at the pandal.

In Pune, the immersion procession of Shree Kasba Ganpati led the celebrations, followed by thousands of processions from various pandals and households. People also came in large numbers to witness the grand celebrations at the Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Chowk in Maharashtra.