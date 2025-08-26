Watch | Jammu temple famous for mega-sized idols submerged as Tawi river rises: ‘Natural Ganesh visarjan’

The rising levels of Tawi river amid incessant and heavy rain in Jammu on Tuesday all but submerged the Har Ki Pauri temple, multiple reports and videos on social media showed. It is known for mega-sized idols of Hindu gods, including those of Lord Ganesh and Lord Hanuman. Videos on X showed the idols of Lord Ganesh and other deities submerged, at Har Ki Pauri temple in Jammu. (X/@rebelliousdogra)

A user on X shared the before and after shots, and termed it “natural Ganesh visarjan”, referring to the traditional immersion of the deity's idol on Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on August 26, Wednesday, this year.

News agency PTI also shared a video of the submerged temple.

Meanwhile, on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine trek, five people were killed when a landslide struck near Ardhkuwari. Nine lives have so far been lost in rain-related mishaps in the region.

Since Monday night, relentless heavy rain has pounded the Jammu region, and almost all water bodies are flowing above the danger mark.

After multiple bridges over the Tawi collapsed or were party damaged, a bridge over the over Devak river on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway-44 at Vijaypur was also damaged.

Traffic movement remained suspended on the highway.