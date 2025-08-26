Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Watch | Jammu temple famous for mega-sized idols submerged as Tawi river rises: ‘Natural Ganesh visarjan’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 06:46 pm IST

A user on X posted a video and referred to the the traditional immersion of the deity's idol, scheduled for August 26, Wednesday, this year

The rising levels of Tawi river amid incessant and heavy rain in Jammu on Tuesday all but submerged the Har Ki Pauri temple, multiple reports and videos on social media showed. It is known for mega-sized idols of Hindu gods, including those of Lord Ganesh and Lord Hanuman.

Videos on X showed the idols of Lord Ganesh and other deities submerged, at Har Ki Pauri temple in Jammu. (X/@rebelliousdogra)
Videos on X showed the idols of Lord Ganesh and other deities submerged, at Har Ki Pauri temple in Jammu. (X/@rebelliousdogra)

A user on X shared the before and after shots, and termed it “natural Ganesh visarjan”, referring to the traditional immersion of the deity's idol on Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on August 26, Wednesday, this year.

News agency PTI also shared a video of the submerged temple.

Meanwhile, on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine trek, five people were killed when a landslide struck near Ardhkuwari. Nine lives have so far been lost in rain-related mishaps in the region.

Follow the updates here

Since Monday night, relentless heavy rain has pounded the Jammu region, and almost all water bodies are flowing above the danger mark.

After multiple bridges over the Tawi collapsed or were party damaged, a bridge over the over Devak river on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway-44 at Vijaypur was also damaged.

Traffic movement remained suspended on the highway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Watch | Jammu temple famous for mega-sized idols submerged as Tawi river rises: ‘Natural Ganesh visarjan’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On