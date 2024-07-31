Wayanad landslides: 158 bodies recovered, rescue operations underway | 10 points

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that rescue operations in Wayanad were underway at full scale in landslides-affected areas. Wayanad : Rescue operations underway after landslides were triggered by heavy monsoon rains. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

He said that 191 people were still missing and rescue workers were making efforts to find them. Wayand district administration confirmed that rescue workers have recovered 158 bodies so far.

The Indian Army’s six columns, along with NDRF SDRF and district civil administration, are conducting rescue operations in the area and a temporary bridge on the Meppadi-Chooralmala Road will be built after deploying certain earth-moving equipment.



Here's what we know so far about the Wayanad landslides