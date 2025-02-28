Sudden snow, rain spell pounds North India; 25 trapped in Uttarakhand avalanche | Key weather updates

Heavy snowfall has caused widespread disruption in areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir blocking several roads, impacting water and power supply and severely impacting daily life. A western disturbance is being cited as the reason behind the increase in rain and snowfall in North India.(ANI)

A western disturbance is being cited as the reason behind the increase in rain and snowfall in North India.

In Uttarakhand's Chamoli, several are feared trapped after an avalanche, while in Himachal Pradesh, over 580 roads have been blocked and the electricity supply has been impacted.

Today Weather LIVE Updates: IMD forecasts rain across Delhi-NCR over next 2 hours

In Jammu and Kashmir, the winter vacations for schools in the Valley and winter zone areas of the Jammu division have been extended as well and board exams were postponed.

Latest weather updates

Himachal Pradesh

As per the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, due to snowfall and rain in the state 583 roads, including five National Highways have been closed.

The power supply was also disrupted as 2263 DTR distribution transformers were interrupted and 279 water supply schemes were hampered in the state due to heavy snowfall.

In several areas, electricity and drinking water services were not available, and traffic has been halted. The administration has issued an alert to people living near the rivers and drains, PTI reported.

Kullu Municipal Council President Gopal Krishan Mahant said that a landslide occurred around 7 am due to which the drains were blocked, and the water was diverted to the Gandhinagar and Shastrinagar markets, causing heavy losses.

Uttarakhand

At least 25 were trapped under snow after an avalanche struck the Indian Himalayan mountain near a highway in the state's Chamoli region, adjoining Tibet.

The snowslide had initially buried 57 men, but 32 of them were rescued. Operations continue to rescue others.

India's weather department expects "heavy to very heavy" snowfall - defined as at least 12 centimetres (5 inches) of snow - over the state through Friday and to then subside "significantly".

Rains pounded the Jammu district on Friday, prompting authorities to close schools in several districts.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday extended the winter vacations for schools in the Valley and winter zone areas of the Jammu division by six days given the weather conditions.

Sonamarg has received approximately 2.5 to 3 feet of snow since Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed exams for Classes 10, 11, and 12 in the hard zones of J&K and Ladakh, an official statement said on Friday.

Delhi

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Friday, which brought respite to the national capital as it recorded the warmest February night a day ago.

The weather department on Thursday predicted a thunderstorm with rain for the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall predicted in Punjab, Haryana

In Punjab, Amritsar received 17.5 mm of rain, Ludhiana 5.8 mm, Patiala 7.2 mm, Bathinda 1 mm, Faridkot 6.1 mm, Gurdaspur 20.7 mm, Ferozepur 10.5 mm, Hoshiarpur 20.5 mm and Mohali 3 mm, the meteorological office said.

In Haryana, Ambala received 6.2 mm of rain, Hisar 2.8 mm, Karnal 4 mm and Rohtak received 0.6 mm of rain.