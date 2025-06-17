Weather updates: Light rains likely in Mumbai, Delhi to get respite from heat

Mumbai is expected to experience light rainfall on Tuesday, following heavy downpours on Monday that caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and led to traffic congestion across the city. Vehicular traffic on some Mumbai roads slowed down due to waterlogging. (Raju Shinde/HT)

As heavy rains lashed the Maharashtra capital, New Delhi remained gripped by a heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 35 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Mumbai is set to be around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 27 degrees, the weather forecast for the city showed on Tuesday.

The forecast of light rains comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar, while a 'Red' alert was issued for Raigad on Monday.

The city received an average rainfall of 95 mm in 24 hours, ending at 8 am on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

The downpour in Mumbai came after weather officials said that the monsoon revived in the country after stalling for over two weeks.

The monsoon rains on Monday covered western parts of the country, including Maharashtra and entered into neighbouring Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Reuters quoted officials as saying.

Delhi To See Respite This Week?

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lighting on Tuesday evening.

The met agency said that while Delhi will see a partly cloudy sky on June 17, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 to 37 degrees, with the minimum temperature reaching 26 degrees.

The minimum temperature will be near normal and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1-3 degrees Celsius, it added.

Meanwhile, the surface wind will likely be from the northeast direction with a wind speed of less than 15 kmph during the morning hours.

On Monday, the temperatures in the city dipped below 40 degrees bringing a temporary respite from scorching heatwave.

While the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, which is 3.8 degrees Celsius below normal, the minimum temperature soared to 29 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR are predicted to remain between 33 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius till June 22, suggesting prolonged respite from intense summer heat.

According to the IMD, favourable conditions are also developing for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over parts of north India in the next two to three days. This could potentially bring more widespread rain.