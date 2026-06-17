Who are the five rebel MPs in Shiv Sena-UBT Parliament ‘split’ drama?

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is in the middle of serious political churn inside its Lok Sabha team. What’s being discussed in political circles at the moment is a possible split among its MPs, with five of them reportedly moving towards a separate grouping. Track live updates here Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Jadhav, Omraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Deshmukh are among the ones rumoured to be defecting to the Eknath Shinde faction. (X/ Sanjay Jadhav, Omraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Deshmukh )

The buzz picked up after a recent internal meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence. Out of nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, only four showed up. The attendance gap led to speculation that all was not well within the parliamentary wing of the party. The party later confirmed that all members were present. “Four MPs were physically present, while five joined online,” Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut told reporters.

ALSO READ | ‘MPs promised ₹50 crore’: Sanjay Raut's big claim amid Shiv Sena-UBT rebellion buzz

Soon after, political chatter around “Operation Tiger” picked up pace. The term is being used for alleged attempts to pull MPs away from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and into the Eknath Shinde-led faction. A group of five MPs may be exploring the idea of forming a separate bloc in Parliament, HT reported earlier.

The five rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs The MPs being discussed in these reports include:

Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav - Popularly known as Bandu Jadhav, he is a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Maharashtra and a prominent figure in the Marathwada region. He currently represents Parbhani in the Lok Sabha and has previously served two terms as an MLA from the Parbhani Assembly constituency.

Bhausaheb Wakchaure - A veteran politician and social worker from Maharashtra, Wakchaure represents the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency as a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP. Elected to the 18th Lok Sabha in 2024, Wakchaure serves on the parliamentary committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing, and the consultative committee of the finance ministry.

During his earlier stint in the 15th Lok Sabha, he was a member of the committees on home affairs and the welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, besides holding leadership roles in several OBC and social welfare organisations.

Sanjay Deshmukh - Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh represents Maharashtra's Yavatmal-Washim constituency. An agriculturist and businessman by profession, he was elected to the 18th Lok Sabha in 2024 and currently serves on the parliamentary committee on health and family welfare.

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar - Ashtikar represents Maharashtra's Hingoli constituency. A farmer and businessman by profession, he was elected to the 18th Lok Sabha in 2024 and currently serves on the parliamentary committee on labour, textiles and skill development. He previously served as a public representative for five years before entering Parliament.

Omraje Nimbalkar - Omraje Nimbalkar (Omprakash Bhupalsinh Nimbalkar) is a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Maharashtra's Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) constituency. A farmer by profession, he was elected to the 18th Lok Sabha in 2024 and has been active in regional politics for over a decade, having previously contested Maharashtra Assembly elections.

ALSO READ | After TMC, Uddhav Thackeray camp seems headed towards a Parliament split

Sanjay Patil denies reports of switching Not everyone named in the speculation is on board with the chatter.

Sanjay Dina Patil, representing the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency, has clearly denied any plans to switch sides. “I have already clarified in the past that I am not joining any other party and am very much in Mumbai today. I will also attend the party’s meeting scheduled for Thursday in New Delhi,” Patil told Hindustan Times.

“I have neither received any offer nor been approached by any party or political leader,” he said, when asked further.

At least 6 MPs needed to switch Numbers remain crucial. Under the anti-defection law, at least six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs would need to move together to form a separate group without being disqualified. If Patil stays put, the rebel camp is, for now, short of that mark.

Should the required numbers come together, the MPs would likely submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla before seeking a merger with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

At present, only three MPs, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Rajabhau Waje, are seen as firmly aligned with Uddhav Thackeray in the Lok Sabha.