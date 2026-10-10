Who is Ajinkya Shinde? CJP leader from Maharashtra to lead Jantar Mantar stir in Abhijeet Dipke's absence

In the video, Dipke is heard saying that if he and CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Rana are detained, the protest at Jantar Mantar will be headed by the group's national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde.

CJP shared a pre-recorded video by Dipke that he recorded last night “in anticipation of a potential arrest”.

Cockroach Janta Party founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke said that the pressure group's key member Ajinkya Shinde will lead the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after he was detained and allegedly taken to an “undisclosed location”.

What was the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar about?

What was the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar about?

Why was Ajinkya Shinde set to lead the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar?

Why was Ajinkya Shinde set to lead the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar?

Track live updates of Jantar Mantar 2.0 here

“If you're watching this video, that means Ashutosh, Saurav, and I have been arrested. After us, this movement will be led by Ajinkya. Please follow Ajinkya Shinde, he will be carrying forward Cockroach Janta Party after Ashutosh, Saurav, and me,” Dipke is heard saying in the video.

Also read: CJP protest: The law that allows Delhi Police to set up barricades, checkpoints and restrict traffic

Who is Ajinkya Shinde? Ajinkya Shinde is Cockroach Janta Party's national organisation in-charge was the organiser for the pressure group's Mumbai agitation held earlier this month. He is a key face of the CJP's Mumbai leg.

Also read: 'Dilli Haat becomes Jantar Mantar': AISA's Neha Bora announces new stir location as cops maintain tight grip in New Delhi

He was also among the VJP leaders who faced a case gathering illegally and sloganeering in Dadar on Gandhi Jayanti along with Abhijeet Dipke, Pranav Ahire, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde, Saurabh Das, Afreen Nawaz, Saumya Korde, Ankit Bharadwaj, Vijay Malangi and Yogesh Ingle, and over 400 of their supporters.

Emerging as a key face of the pressure group, Shinde has gained considerate following on social media, with 23.2k followers on his Instagram.

He was also among the CJP leaders who spearded the pressure group's ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign aimes that improving the condition of government schools across India.

Dipke, Ranka, Das detained at Delhi airport Cockroach Janta Party convener Abhijeet Dipke and co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained seconds after landing in Delhi on Saturday, with videos posted by the outfit showing cops entering the aircraft before passengers began deboarding.

A senior Delhi police official confirmed the detentions, saying teams from the southwest district police had been deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. In its statement, the CJP “strongly condemned” the detentions as “authoritarian”, terming it a “violation of freedom of movement.” CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh was also detained earlier on Saturday.