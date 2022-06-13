Who will be India's next President? Not me, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

As the country gears up for presidential polls, which will be held on July 18, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled himself out of the race, saying categorically he would not be the next occupant of India's highest constitutional office.

“I am not in the race to become the next President. Such reports are unfounded and are mere speculations. I repeat I am not in the race to become the President,” Kumar responded when questioned by the media on this issue on the sidelines of his weekly public outreach programme.

The JD(U) leader's remarks came two days after his party's president, Lalan Singh, too, said the chief minister was not in race for the post. Singh himself was reacting to party leader Shravan Kumar's remarks that Kumar, if given an opportunity, ‘can become President.’

Kumar's statement also came two days before opposition parties are scheduled to meet in Delhi to discuss the possibility of fielding a joint candidate against the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee. The meeting, for which as many as 22 opposition parties have been invited, was called by West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.

According to media reports, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is the opposition's preferred choice for the post.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre and is the largest NDA constituent, has deputed party chief JP Nadda and defence minister Rajnath Singh to hold talks with allies and opposition to pick a consensus candidate who will get support from across party lines.

The JD(U) is a member of the NDA.

The term of the incumbent President, Ram Nath Kovind, who is the 14th person to hold that post, will expire on July 24. Kovind, a former Bihar governor, defeated opposition candidate and former Lok Sabha speaker, Meira Kumar, in the 2017 polls. Kumar herself belongs to Bihar.

The counting of votes for the 2022 presidential elections, if required, will be held on July 21.

(With PTI inputs)

