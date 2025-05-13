Why Air India, IndiGo cancelled Punjab, J&K, Rajasthan flights? Full list of cities

Major carriers Air India and IndiGo on Tuesday abruptly cancelled flight operations to several northern and western Indian cities, citing "developments and security concerns. The cancellations were attributed to "latest developments," a phrase used by both airlines while stressing that passenger safety remains the top priority. On Monday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced the reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India.(REUTERS)

Tata Group-owned Air India announced the cancellation of flights from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot on Tuesday.

“In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May,” Air India's post read.

“We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. For more information, please call our Contact Centre on 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com,” the announcement added.

IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost carrier, issued a similar advisory, suspending flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot.

While the exact nature of the "developments" was not specified in its notification, both airlines hinted at a precautionary move based on evolving security or operational scenarios.

“We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. If you need assistance, we're just a message or call away. And forever ready to help,” the statement added.

This comes hours after Indigo's announcement that it will progressively commence operations on the previously closed.

India reopened 32 airports that were closed over security concerns

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) also announced the reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil flight operations, three days after their temporary closure was extended until Thursday next (May 15) amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said that a small number of drones were spotted on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and that security forces had engaged the threat.