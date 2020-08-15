e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress

Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp message to China and Pakistan, declaring India’s armed forces deployed along the borders with the two countries have given a fitting reply to those who sought to challenge India’s sovereignty. However, he did not take the names of the two countries.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 13:03 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. The opposition party has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not naming China in his Independence Day speech on Saturday.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. The opposition party has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not naming China in his Independence Day speech on Saturday.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
         

The Congress once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not naming China in his Independence Day speech on Saturday, asking the government to tell people how it proposes to push back Chinese forces occupying Indian territory.

The opposition party also criticised the government for its ‘atmanirbhar (self reliant)’ slogan and questioned how it will keep the country’s freedom when it has sold 32 public sector undertakings, handed over the railways and airports to private hands and attacked Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Food Corporation of India (FCI).

“We all are proud of our armed, paramilitary and police forces. We 130 crore Indians and all Congress workers are proud of them. Whenever there has been an attack on us, they have given a befitting reply to the attackers,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters after the flag hoisting ceremony at the party headquarters in Delhi.

“But we must also think about why our rulers are scared of taking China’s name. Today, when China has occupied our territory we must ask the government how it proposes to push the Chinese forces back and protect our territorial integrity,” he said.

In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, the Prime Minister delivered a sharp message to China and Pakistan, declaring that the armed forces deployed along the borders with the two countries have given a fitting reply to those who sought to challenge India’s sovereignty. However, he did not take the names of the two countries.

In his 90-minute speech, the Prime Minister extensively focused on the campaign to build a self-reliant India.

Also read | Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech

“Those who talk about ‘atmanirbhar’, the foundation of which was laid by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and other freedom fighters, we need to ask them will this government which has sold 32 public sector undertakings, handed over railways and airports to private hands and attacked LIC and FCI, keep the independence of this country secure,” Surjewala asked.

“Today, we all should take a pledge to sound a bugle of a decisive battle against those who attack that freedom. The will be the true nationalism,” he added.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi did not attend the flag hoisting ceremony and veteran leader AK Antony unfurled the tricolour at the party headquarters instead. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was among the party leaders present on the occasion but he did not speak to the media.

tags
top news
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Mayawati attacks UP govt over Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death
Mayawati attacks UP govt over Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In