Why hasn’t Centre dismissed Gajendra Singh Shekhawat? Ashok Gehlot asks

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:08 IST

Rajasthan ‘s embattled chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday took another swipe at Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asking why the Centre hasn’t taken any action even after his name has cropped up in a ponzi scam.

On Thursday, a Jaipur court had ordered the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police to probe the alleged role of Shekhawat, his wife, and three others, in the Rs 884 crore Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society fraud case.

Earlier, the Gehlot government and the Congress had accused Shekhawat of being involved in horse-trading and have alleged that his voice can be heard in audio tapes of purported phone conversations detailing a plot to topple the Rajasthan government.

“First his name appeared in the tapes and now even in this case, Gajendra Singh ji’s name is increasingly appearing, so why has the government not taken any action and dismissed him, this is a matter of concern,” Gehlot tweeted Saturday as he tagged a newspaper report on the scam that also named Shekhawat.

The court order came on a petition of two residents of Barmer, who, along with some 50,000 other people, invested in the scheme that offered interest between 10% and 12%. Ladu Singh, one of the petitioners claimed to have invested Rs 54 lakh and Guman Singh, the second petitioner said he invested Rs 14 lakh with Sanjivani Cooperative Society. They alleged that they got no return for their investments, and the money trail led to companies linked with Shekhawat and his wife.

Shekhawat has denied the charge of being involved in horse trading and said he is ready for a probe. The Union minister had denied any role in the state’s political crisis, and said that none of the voices in the tapes are his.

Gehlot had also named him in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about an alleged attempt by the BJP to bring down the Rajasthan government.