Will continue with reform, perform, transform: PM Modi at BJP manifesto release

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government will continue pursuing its agenda of reform, perform and transform to ensure social justice and empowerment of the poor, youth, women and farmers and push for fulfilling the vision of a viksit bharat or developed India by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while releasing the party’s election manifesto on Sunday. He also put on record the government’s intent to implement the uniform civil code (UCC), pointing out that a common set of laws was in the country’s interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto at the party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times))

The PM exuded confidence about the party’s return to power for a third term and said the plan to implement the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ or manifesto will begin immediately after the June 4 results. “The government has already started working on the 100-day action plan,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In his 87-minute-long speech, Modi gave an account of his government’s achievements of the last decade and said a big reason why people now wait for the party’s manifesto is that in the last 10 years every promise has been implemented.

“Jinko kisi ne nahi poocha, unko Modi pujta hai (Modi worships those who were neglected by the others),” he said.

He also pitched for a third term in office, pointing out that a “decisive government” that has “absolute majority” is needed to steer the country at a time of global crises and “war-like situation”.

“In such a stressful time, the safety of Indians is our priority. India needs a strong, government with full majority that can make it economically strong and also take it towards Viksit Bharat. The manifesto promises such a government,” he said.

Having fulfilled promises that were contentious issues such as the Abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and passage of the women’s reservation Bill, he said the government did not shy away from taking “bade aur kade nirnay” (big and tough decisions) as it believes in “dal se bada desh” (country is bigger than the party) and spoke about the need for a uniform civil code and one nation, one election. “The UCC is in the interest of the country,” he said. Implementation of the UCC has been a long-standing demand of the BJP’s ideological fount, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has been part of the manifesto for decades; while the PM is the biggest advocate of synchronised polls for picking new assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

Referring to the manifesto, he said, “The BJP has proved there is sanctity of the manifesto. The four pillars of GYAN --Gareeb (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadaata (farmers), and Nari (women) are empowered. Our focus is dignity of life and quality of life; our focus is on nivesh se naukari (investment and work); quantity of opportunity and quality of opportunities. On the one hand we have spoken about job creation through infrastructure development and on the other on start-ups.”

Asserting that the government has been mindful of the aspirations of the youth and those who are on margins, Modi said while the government has pulled out 25 crore people from poverty, efforts are still made to improving the quality of their life.

“These people still need handholding, otherwise even a small slip up can lead to a problem. We are expanding social schemes like free ration for the next five years. ‘Pet, man aur jeb bhi bhare’ (pocket, heart and stomach should be full),” he said.

The government is seeking a third straight term in office on the back of its social schemes, including the free ration that was started during the Covid pandemic. The government’s pitch for re-election is pivoted on the delivery of schemes such as susbsidised healthcare, which includes a provision of treatment up to ₹5 lakh for eligible sections and subsidised medicines at the Jan Aushadhi Kendras or generic medicine stores.

Modi announced that the scope and reach of these schemes will be expanded and those above 70 years, irrespective of their economic and social status will be eligible for benefits of the Ayushman Yojna.

Having reaped electoral dividends from implementation of schemes for rural poor such as subsidised cooking fuel and housing, piped water, and road infrastructure, Modi promised the construction of another 3 crore houses (in addition to the existing 4 core) under the PM Awas Yojna.

He also spoke about the efforts underway to promote PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna, a scheme to promote solar power generation that in addition to meeting the demand for electricity will also allow individuals with surplus power generation to sell and make money.

At a time when the opposition has accused the government of misusing central agencies for political vendetta, the PM asserted that the government will not deviate from its stated position of cracking down on corruption. “Action will continue against the corrupt,” he said.

He also attempted to blunt the opposition’s criticism of the government’s failure to meet the target of creating jobs and steering the economy out of choppy waters, by promising to increase loan sanctions for entrepreneurs under the Mudra loan scheme. “Entrepreneurs were created by Mudra Yojna and lakhs became job creators- now Mudra limit will be increased from 10 lakh to 20 lakh. The ecosystem needed for industry 4.0 will also be enabled by this,” he said.

Modi’s announcement of enhancing loans under the Swanidhi Yojna for hawkers is also an attempt to deflect criticism about the state of economy and inflation that has hit the middle class and the lower income groups the most.

He listed the provisions being made for providing housing to the differently abled, improving services for transgenders under the Aayushman Bharat and how empowerment of women and their financial independence will remain a focus area.

“India is showing the way in women-led development. The next five years will be of bhagidari of nari shakti. We have created one crore Lakhpati didis, now the target is of three crores,” he said.

Modi also referred to the government’s vision for village economy, for cooperatives, and the efforts to make India a global nutrition hub by encouraging the production of shreeanna.

“We plan to make India a food processing hub. These units will be a growth engine for rural economy,” he said.

While announcing the proposal to have four bullet trains, one for each direction, he said the focus is on three kinds of infrastructure building-- social, digital and physical. “For social we are opening new educational institutions and universities, medical colleges; creating resting places for truck driver along highways.

For physical infrastructure, we are building airways, waterways, railways and roadways and for digital we are expanding 5G and working on 6G services,” he said.

Underlining the party’s commitment to social and ideological issues, he said, in 2025, the 150th anniversary of tribal leader and icon Birsa Munda will be celebrated across the country and the government will meet the target of 700 Eklavya schools.

“Thiruvalluvar cultural centres across the country will be opened. Efforts will be made to enhance globally the pride of Tamil, the oldest language and our pride,” he said.