With 472 news cases, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally reaches 4,676

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 14:21 IST

Maharashtra reported 472 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) taking the country’s worst-hit state’s tally to 4676, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday morning.

The agency also reported, citing the state’s public health department, that nine more deaths have been reported. Maharashtra has witnessed 232 fatalities related to Covid-19 till date.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Maharashtra had seen the second-highest single-day jump on Monday with 466 Covid-19 patients—after Sunday’s 552 cases. It’s capital Mumbai had also crossed the 3000-mark as 308 more people tested positive, taking the city’s count to 3032 on Monday.

Monday was the 17th consecutive day the number of new cases in the state was in three digits. The has seen 4181 cases in April alone, after its first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient was reported on March 9.

Also read: Mumbai civic body will not use drones to disinfect coronavirus containment zones

Rajesh Tope, the state’s health minister, has claimed that the situation is improving and there was no need to be afraid as although the number is rising.

“The doubling rate of the state has now reached up to seven days, up from two days. We are trying to increase it even further,” Tope said.

He said the state is conducting maximum tests in the country. “So far, we have conducted 76,000 tests in the state and in Mumbai alone, 50,000 tests were conducted. We are also doing surveillance and contract tracing aggressively,” he added.

However, the mortality rate of the state has significantly dropped to 5.30% (223 till Sunday) from 7.41% (148 last Monday (April 13). But it continued to be higher than the national mortality rate of 3.14% till Sunday, revealed data from the state medical education department.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Three new districts—Parbhani, Nandurbar and Chandrapur—have reported its first cases in the past few days. Only four districts of Nanded, Wardha, Bhandara and Gadchiroli do not have a single case, as of now.

A lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus infections was imposed in the state from March 23 and lifted partially after 27 days on Monday.