Yuzvendra Chahal to pay Dhanashree Verma 4.75 crore in alimony: Report

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal will pay actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma ₹4.75 crore in alimony under the terms of their divorce settlement, reported Bar and Bench.

After weeks of speculation surrounding the split between the estranged couple, the alimony amount was revealed during a Bombay high court hearing to fast-track their divorce proceedings without the required six month period to re-evaluate their marriage.

Chahal has already paid ₹2.37 crore of the alimony amount, and Justice Madhav Jamdar stated that the rest can be paid as permanent alimony once their divorce is finalised in court, reported Bar and Bench. He also ordered the family court to decide on their divorce tomorrow, on March 20.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in 2020. They were reportedly separated for two years, after which they filed for divorce in 2025. On February 5, they asked a family court to waive the cooling-off period required under section 13B(2) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

However, their request was denied during a hearing on February 20, with the court stating that Chahal had not yet paid the full alimony amount, which called into question his compliance with the settlement reached by both parties during mediation.

Before the couple announced their split, rumours had spread on social media of their impending divorce as they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Later when they confirmed their divorce, speculation sparked about the alimony amount to be given to Dhanashree Verma, with claims that she would receive ₹60 crore.

Dhanashree Verma's family issued a statement, criticising people who were making false allegations against her amid the divorce, and said, “We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever.”

The statement also read, “It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy.”