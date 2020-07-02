e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Amazing architecture,’ says Twitter about this bird’s nest constructed inside a leaf

‘Amazing architecture,’ says Twitter about this bird’s nest constructed inside a leaf

“Brilliant Engineer. Amazing Nature,” wrote Twitter user Hemalatha while sharing the clip of the nest.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 02, 2020 18:01 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This video of a nest has caught the attention of many.
This video of a nest has caught the attention of many. (Twitter/@Hemalathanarne)
         

We’ve all seen many examples of nature’s vast beauty. However, sometimes, one stumbles upon creations that can leave one stunned and even more impressed. This video of a bird’s nest is one such example that has so many on social media completely in awe.

A clip shared on Twitter shows this spectacle of nature. Just nine seconds long, the clip opens to show a large green leaf that’s slightly turned. As the camera zooms in on it, you see that inside this curved leaf is a beautifully constructed nest with eggs in it. The leaf acts as a base and a canopy for the nest.

“Brilliant Engineer. Amazing Nature,” wrote Twitter user Hemalatha while sharing the clip.

This stunning structure has caught the attention of many who cannot stop marveling at it. Take a look, chances are it’ll leave you astounded too.

Shared last evening on Twitter, the post has collected over 5,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets. The video was also shared across other social media platforms. People haven’t held back while sharing their reaction to this special creation.

“Amazing engineering and architecture!” wrote an individual. “Wow ! Has the bird bent the leaf & stitched it or just fitted in the nest in that ...whatever it is, too good,” shared another. “Wow lovely... amazingly brilliant natural engineers... just can’t imagine,” posted a third. “Brilliant engineering. Perfect structure with perfect balance,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of this bird’s nest?

