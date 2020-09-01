e-paper
Baby elephant named Shivani plays with water after her naming ceremony. Watch

The two-month-old calf can be seen playing with water in a tiny pool.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:35 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shivani, the baby elephant, playing in water.
Shivani, the baby elephant, playing in water. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

A video of a baby elephant has caught the attention of many on Twitter. It shows a two-month-old calf playing with water in a tiny pool.

The video has been tweeted by news agency ANI. The caption of the post details how the clip was recorded after the calf’s naming ceremony.

“Elephant calf Shivani plays with water after its naming ceremony at Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple, Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada Temple,” says the tweet. Shivani, the caption says further, was born on July 1. She is healthy and loves to play in water, the tweet says further.

Watch Shivani stepping in and out of the pool and splashing water around with its trunk.

Shared on August 31, the video has collected nearly 12,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets. Several people have posted reactions to the tiny elephant.

Among the many reactions is one shared by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.

“She is in a playful mood. Babies belonging to any species are such a joy to look at!” wrote a Twitter user. “Just like a one-year-old human child. Heartwarming!” shared another. “Baby elephants are so cute,” added a third.

