India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Here’s how Kohli is maintaining his swag since ‘90s

Riding high on India’s thunderous victory over Pakistan, skipper Virat Kohli had some fun on Twitter as he shared a picture from his childhood. He tweeted a collage of two photos, one from his childhood and another from India’s match against Pakistan on Sunday.

One thing is common in both - his pose. With both hands rested on his waist, Kohli is seen looking up at the sky as the camera captures him. The image on the left shows Kohli as a kid, the picture on the right shows the captain looking at the sky probably to gather a sense of the weather when a spell of shower momentarily halted the match on June 16. Captioned “Doing it since the early 90s,” Kohli posted the image on June 17.

Doing it since the early 90s! 🤓 pic.twitter.com/IVitRHUWpW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 17, 2019

Till now, the post has gathered over 215,000 “likes” and 16,900 retweets. Additionally, it has over four thousand comments. People are pouring comments on Virat Kohli’s throwback picture. A few netizens even pointed out the resemblance of the picture with a popular scene of Akshay Kumar from his film Phir Hera Pheri. Check out some of the reactions:

Swag hi alag hai 😎😉 — Megha Jain ⏳ (@iammegha12) June 17, 2019

Keep this swag on bhai, it suits you. We want Virat who says "Ben Stokes" when he celebrates/ gets angry, not the one who walks without being given out.



You are the best. Greatest limited over batsman of all times. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 17, 2019

Kids - Adults - Legends 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hvNnEbi9Bk — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) June 17, 2019

Meme material🤣🤣🤠 — shaktisurya (@SuryashaktiMoh1) June 17, 2019

Kohli has been in sensational form in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and has scored 205 runs in the tournament so far. On Sunday, he became the fastest batsman to reach the 11,000 run-mark in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat in 230 ODIs.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 10:29 IST