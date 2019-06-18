Today in New Delhi, India
India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Here’s how Kohli is maintaining his swag since ‘90s

He posted a collage of two photos, one from his childhood and another from India’s match against Pakistan on Sunday.

it's viral Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:46 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Twitter,Pakistan,India
The image is a collage of two photos, one from his childhood and another from India-Pakistan match on Sunday. (Twitter/@imVkohli)

Riding high on India’s thunderous victory over Pakistan, skipper Virat Kohli had some fun on Twitter as he shared a picture from his childhood. He tweeted a collage of two photos, one from his childhood and another from India’s match against Pakistan on Sunday.

One thing is common in both - his pose. With both hands rested on his waist, Kohli is seen looking up at the sky as the camera captures him. The image on the left shows Kohli as a kid, the picture on the right shows the captain looking at the sky probably to gather a sense of the weather when a spell of shower momentarily halted the match on June 16. Captioned “Doing it since the early 90s,” Kohli posted the image on June 17.

Till now, the post has gathered over 215,000 “likes” and 16,900 retweets. Additionally, it has over four thousand comments. People are pouring comments on Virat Kohli’s throwback picture. A few netizens even pointed out the resemblance of the picture with a popular scene of Akshay Kumar from his film Phir Hera Pheri. Check out some of the reactions:

Kohli has been in sensational form in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and has scored 205 runs in the tournament so far. On Sunday, he became the fastest batsman to reach the 11,000 run-mark in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat in 230 ODIs.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 10:29 IST

