Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
India vs West Indies: KL Rahul’s unusual celebratory pose sparks meme fest on Twitter

KL Rahul scored a hundred against West Indies. It’s his first century on Indian soil.

Trisha Sengupta
KL Rahul’s celebrating pose meme.
KL Rahul’s celebrating pose meme.(Twitter/@DoctorrSays)
         

On Wednesday, India bagged a wonderful win against West Indies at Visakhapatnam. The audience also witnessed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s wonderful tons in the match. While Sharma scored 159 off 138 balls, Rahul made 102 runs. The duo also became the first Indian pair to register a 200+ run partnership against West Indies.

Expectedly, the glorious performances of the players sparked Twitter chatter with people praising Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. However, there’s something else too which captured people attention and has now sparked a meme fest on the micro-blogging site. It’s KL Rahul’s unusual expression after he scored his maiden century on home soil.

To celebrate, Rahul removed his helmet, dropped his bat, and shut both eyes. Eventually, he shut his ears with both hands as if to send a message to his ‘hater’ and ‘critics’ – at least that’s what Twitter suggests.

The picture, however, also sparked people’s creativity as they came up with hilarious memes explaining various situations.

This is what they tweeted:

This is not the first time an image captured during a cricket match has set Twitter abuzz and prompted people to drop all sorts of memes. Earlier in July, Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘chilling’ picture became a source of hilarious memes on the micro-blogging site.

