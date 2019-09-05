e-paper
Man finds frogs hiding in wind chimes ahead of Hurricane Dorian, video amazes Twitter

The unusual video, which has now captured the attention of many, shows a man discovering something strange in the tubes of wind chimes.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:26 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip has garnered more than 1.8 million views - and still counting.
The clip has garnered more than 1.8 million views - and still counting. (Twitter/@PooltoyWolf)
         

With Hurricane Dorian moving towards Florida, the residents are taking every kind of precautions to stay safe during the storm. Turns out, it’s not just the humans but the animals are doing the same thing too. At least, that’s what a video shared on Twitter by Florida resident shows.

The unusual video, which has now captured the attention of many, shows a man discovering something strange in the tubes of a wind chimes – a group of frogs. The clip, recorded and later shared on Twitter by Patrick Smith, shows tiny frogs hidden inside each tube of the wind chimes.

Smith discovered the frogs when he went to take the wind chimes from the yard to hang it in the laundry room, reports Newsweek. “I noticed the wind chimes sounded a bit dull, and looked inside to find the frogs,” he said.

“So I went to put away my wind chimes for #HurricaneDorian, and...,” Smith wrote and shared the video on September 3. Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 1.8 million views, about 175,000 likes, and over 43,000 likes.

Later, in a series of tweets, Smith also shared a few images of the frogs. Further adding, the tiny creatures are “safe and accounted for.”

To answer the question of a few tweeple about how frogs can stick inside the tubes, Smith explained “Tree frog species have very sticky toes! They can climb up and over almost any surface...these guys simply climbed up the walls to get to the chimes!”

People dropped all sorts of comments on the tweet. While some were left amused, there were those who reacted hilariously.

“This tweet wins Twitter today,” wrote a Twitter user. “Lowkey waiting for one of them to jump out at you,” jokingly commented another. “Protect them, for they will be your friends in the coming storm,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this unusual video?

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 13:04 IST

