Man finds frogs hiding in wind chimes ahead of Hurricane Dorian, video amazes Twitter

With Hurricane Dorian moving towards Florida, the residents are taking every kind of precautions to stay safe during the storm. Turns out, it’s not just the humans but the animals are doing the same thing too. At least, that’s what a video shared on Twitter by Florida resident shows.

The unusual video, which has now captured the attention of many, shows a man discovering something strange in the tubes of a wind chimes – a group of frogs. The clip, recorded and later shared on Twitter by Patrick Smith, shows tiny frogs hidden inside each tube of the wind chimes.

Smith discovered the frogs when he went to take the wind chimes from the yard to hang it in the laundry room, reports Newsweek. “I noticed the wind chimes sounded a bit dull, and looked inside to find the frogs,” he said.

“So I went to put away my wind chimes for #HurricaneDorian, and...,” Smith wrote and shared the video on September 3. Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 1.8 million views, about 175,000 likes, and over 43,000 likes.

So I went to put away my wind chimes for #HurricaneDorian, and...



🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸 pic.twitter.com/I80tQW1UNZ — Florida Wolfman (Mac) 🏳️‍🌈 (@PooltoyWolf) September 3, 2019

Later, in a series of tweets, Smith also shared a few images of the frogs. Further adding, the tiny creatures are “safe and accounted for.”

To answer the question of a few tweeple about how frogs can stick inside the tubes, Smith explained “Tree frog species have very sticky toes! They can climb up and over almost any surface...these guys simply climbed up the walls to get to the chimes!”

Here are some still pics of the froggies 🐸#HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/sysl18NUSx — Florida Wolfman (Mac) 🏳️‍🌈 (@PooltoyWolf) September 3, 2019

Also for those asking, all the froggies are safe and accounted for! They found spots to hide deep inside the leafy palm fronds behind our backyard pond! — Florida Wolfman (Mac) 🏳️‍🌈 (@PooltoyWolf) September 3, 2019

Many are asking how the frogs actually got inside the chime tubes. Tree frog species have very sticky toes! They can climb up and over almost any surface...these guys simply climbed up the walls to get to the chimes! 🐸 — Florida Wolfman (Mac) 🏳️‍🌈 (@PooltoyWolf) September 3, 2019

People dropped all sorts of comments on the tweet. While some were left amused, there were those who reacted hilariously.

“This tweet wins Twitter today,” wrote a Twitter user. “Lowkey waiting for one of them to jump out at you,” jokingly commented another. “Protect them, for they will be your friends in the coming storm,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

me: *rushes outside to see if I have any chimey boys* — Jamil Starkweather (@starkweatherTD) September 3, 2019

frog apartments for sale — Flyboy Husky (@YourmateSilver) September 3, 2019

Went to put the windchimes away, but they were already toadlled. — Pawkin Spice Latte (@TwitchDaWoof) September 3, 2019

How low to the ground was this wind chime?? Is this a common thing? What evolved behavior would cause this? pic.twitter.com/i3o8sWuzH3 — Takarias Rathen (@Takarias) September 3, 2019

We need more of this, happy, wholesome stuff that reminds us that not everything is rubbish! — Izzy (@AltoAngel) September 4, 2019

