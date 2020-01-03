Someone dipped chicken tikka in chai to make a snack and people are very uncomfortable

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 18:30 IST

Another day another bizarre food combination that’s dividing the Internet. This one involves some chicken tikka and some chai. But before you wonder what’s so bizarre about this combination, it’s the unique way in which one consumes it that has caused something of an outrage. A video posted by a Reddit user shows someone dunking chicken tikka into a bowl of chai and eating that as a snack. This food combo is now making many worried about the future of fusion food.

The Reddit user who posted the clip had earlier shared another video in which idlis are dipped in some chai. Looks like they took it a notch higher by following someone’s advice and trying out this new experiment of mixing chicken with chai. What has really upset many is the destruction of both chicken tikka and chai.

The clip shared on Reddit shows a bowl with chunks of chicken tikka in it. A cup of tea is then poured in it.

“Hey, Guys! When I posted the tea & idli video, u/wromit suggested that I should try “tandoori leg” with tea. I couldn’t find a leg piece, but I found what they call “Tikka.” At first, I wasn’t too sure about it, but after I tried it, I’m really digging the flavor. The after-taste was decent,” says the caption.

After being thoroughly disturbed by Maggi with oranges, gulab jamun pav and gulab jamun pizza, netizens are shocked by this new weird fusion food.

Posted on December 31, the clip has garnered a lot of angry comments from netizens. “Poor chicken, got butchered twice,” joked a Reddit user. “My day was going really well until I saw this video” said a second. “How did you manage to ruin an entire decade within the first day?” wrote a third. “Chiken-tea-ka!” commented a fourth.

Would you try this weird snack?