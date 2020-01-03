e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Someone dipped chicken tikka in chai to make a snack and people are very uncomfortable

Someone dipped chicken tikka in chai to make a snack and people are very uncomfortable

A video posted by a Reddit user shows someone dunking chicken tikka into a bowl of chai and eating that as a snack.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 03, 2020 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This food combo is now making many worried about the future of fusion food.
This food combo is now making many worried about the future of fusion food.(Reddit/pocoschick)
         

Another day another bizarre food combination that’s dividing the Internet. This one involves some chicken tikka and some chai. But before you wonder what’s so bizarre about this combination, it’s the unique way in which one consumes it that has caused something of an outrage. A video posted by a Reddit user shows someone dunking chicken tikka into a bowl of chai and eating that as a snack. This food combo is now making many worried about the future of fusion food.

The Reddit user who posted the clip had earlier shared another video in which idlis are dipped in some chai. Looks like they took it a notch higher by following someone’s advice and trying out this new experiment of mixing chicken with chai. What has really upset many is the destruction of both chicken tikka and chai.

The clip shared on Reddit shows a bowl with chunks of chicken tikka in it. A cup of tea is then poured in it.

“Hey, Guys! When I posted the tea & idli video, u/wromit suggested that I should try “tandoori leg” with tea. I couldn’t find a leg piece, but I found what they call “Tikka.” At first, I wasn’t too sure about it, but after I tried it, I’m really digging the flavor. The after-taste was decent,” says the caption.

Hey, Guys! When I posted the tea & idli video, u/wromit suggested that I should try "tandoori leg" with tea. I couldn’t find a leg piece, but I found what they call "Tikka." At first, I wasn’t too sure about it, but after I tried it, I’m really digging the flavor. The after-taste was decent. from r/india

After being thoroughly disturbed by Maggi with oranges, gulab jamun pav and gulab jamun pizza, netizens are shocked by this new weird fusion food.

Posted on December 31, the clip has garnered a lot of angry comments from netizens. “Poor chicken, got butchered twice,” joked a Reddit user. “My day was going really well until I saw this video” said a second. “How did you manage to ruin an entire decade within the first day?” wrote a third. “Chiken-tea-ka!” commented a fourth.

Would you try this weird snack?

tags
top news
‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death
‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death
‘We gifted others platforms from which to attack us’: Ex-NSA on CAA
‘We gifted others platforms from which to attack us’: Ex-NSA on CAA
Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Qasem Soleimani’s death
Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Qasem Soleimani’s death
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news