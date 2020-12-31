Year Ender 2019: 10 people who became Internet sensations in 2019

it-s-viral

New Year 2020 is upon us and the end of 2019 also signifies the end of a decade. As we step into a new year, it’s only fair we take a look at the time gone by. 2019 saw some crazy trends, fun challenges and bizarre videos dominate social media. Many common people became sensations overnight, thanks to their talent, some luck and the collective force of the Internet. As we bid adieu to 2019, and welcome New Year 2020, here’s a look at the people who went viral last year.

1. Ranu Mondal: The story of this woman can be summed up as a ‘rags to riches’ story as many on social media have pointed out. Ranu Mondal was first spotted at the Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal singing the Lata Mangeshkar classic Ek Pyar Ka Nagma. She become an instant Internet hit after her video was shared online by a passer-by. Mondal is now a celebrity and is even singing for Bollywood movies.

2. Hindustani Bhau: Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak became famous for his videos and dialogue “pehli fursat mein nikal”. Recently, he also participated in the controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant.

3. Vipin Sahu: Paragliding has become more famous in India ever thanks to Vipin Sahu. A video that went crazy viral showed Sahu, a first-time paraglider, overcome with fear during the ride and requesting his instructor to land as soon as possible. He even offered him some extra bucks to help him out. Sahu’s video went viral and moments from the video were quickly turned into memes. He later revealed that he has a fear of heights, and that it was his brother who posted the video online.

4. Vaibhav Vora: A bag can be colourful, spacious, sling, and a lot of other things. However, none of us knew that a bag can be mature as well and we have Vaibhav Vora, or the ‘mature bag’ guy to thank for this. Vora became a sensation after his video - in which he is seen giving tips on how to impress someone - went viral. Memes on ‘mature bag’ flooded the Internet and Mumbai Police also joined the bandwagon.

5. Pragya Medha: An extremely talented 2-year-old, Pragya Medha became famous after the Internet fell in love with her voice. A video of her crooning Lata Mangeshkar’s song Lag Jaa Gale went all kinds of viral and people applauded the girl for singing the song flawlessly and effortlessly.

6. Rozi Khan: If you have watched the TV series Game of Thrones, you will be more than familiar with Tyrion Lannister. In 2019, Rozi Khan, a 25-year-old waiter in Pakistan’s Mansehra became famous for his uncanny resemblance to Tyrion, played by Peter Dinklage.

7. Muhammad Sarim Akhtar: 2019 was also the year of the ICC Cricket World Cup. There were several memes that went viral during the World Cup. But perhaps among the most interesting of all featured a disappointed Pakistani fan, later identified as Muhammad Sarim Akhtar. A picture of Akhtar looking let down when a Pakistani player dropped a catch during a match between Pakistan and Australia went viral and subsequently won him the title of ‘Meme Guy’.

8. Charulata Patel: Another fan who went viral during the ICC Cricket World Cup was 87-year-old Charulata Patel. She emerged as an Internet sensation after pictures and videos of her enthusiastically cheering Team India went viral. Patel’s enthusiasm won the Internet’s collective hearts. Later, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli met up with the special fan as well.

9. Geeta Kale: A house hold help from Pune, popularly known as Geeta Maushi, Kale became famous overnight after her visiting card made rounds on the Internet. With a description about herself and the rates for various household chores, the visiting card was made by Dhanashree Shinde, an employer of Geeta who wanted to help her out.

10. Gaurav Arora: This TikTok user went viral thanks to his uncanny resemblance to cricketer Virat Kohli. It’s not just Arora’s look or haircut that resemblances Kohli, he also portrays the mannerism of the player in his videos. Arora has an ever increasing fan base on the app and till now, he has over 6.2 million fans and more than 67 million ‘hearts’ on the app.

