e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Interstate fraudsters’ held in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, they posed as army men

Interstate fraudsters’ held in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, they posed as army men

The recent trend suggests fraudsters are using online platforms such as OLX to dupe people.

jaipur Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:09 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bharatpur
Police in states where the gang operated are being notified.
Police in states where the gang operated are being notified. (HT Photo)
         

Rajasthan police on Saturday busted 11 members of an interstate fraudsters gang with tentacles in 14 states and recovered Rs 2.63 lakh in cash, a car, 19 mobile phones, 16 ATM cards, 19 bank passbooks, eight cheque books and 200 fake army gate passes from their possession in Bharatpur.

Bharatpur superintendent of police Dr Amandeep Singh Kapoor said the fraudsters posed as army personnel to cheat people.

“These people offered vehicles for sale through online platforms. They made fake Indian Army identity cards and gate passes to lure people. They also posted their photos in army uniform,” the SP said.

“They called people using SIM cards procured with fake documents and switched them off after prospective buyers had deposited money in their account,” Kapoor added explaining their modus operandi.

He said the accused had confessed to have committed fraud in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

Also Read: Rajasthan violence leaves 1 dead, five injured; state seeks RAF from Centre

“They did not cheat people in Rajasthan for the fear of getting caught,” Kapoor said and added that the police in these 14 states would be informed about the arrests.

The arrested men are from Padla, Kavan Ka Bas, Hingota, Samvler and other villages in Bharatpur.

From duping people in the name of selling gold bricks and coins, the local conmen have now changed their modus operandi to offering things for sale on platforms such as OLX. Police records show that most of these conmen live in the villages in Kaman sub-division of the district.

tags
top news
Live: India has a glorious tradition of story telling, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Live: India has a glorious tradition of story telling, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
With tweet on Covid-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’
With tweet on Covid-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’
India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 6 million mark, death toll at 94,503
India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 6 million mark, death toll at 94,503
Jaswant Singh: Army officer to ex-PM Vajpayee’s trusted troubleshooter
Jaswant Singh: Army officer to ex-PM Vajpayee’s trusted troubleshooter
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
West Bengal allows cinema halls to operate from Oct 1
West Bengal allows cinema halls to operate from Oct 1
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In