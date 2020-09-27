Interstate fraudsters’ held in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, they posed as army men

jaipur

Rajasthan police on Saturday busted 11 members of an interstate fraudsters gang with tentacles in 14 states and recovered Rs 2.63 lakh in cash, a car, 19 mobile phones, 16 ATM cards, 19 bank passbooks, eight cheque books and 200 fake army gate passes from their possession in Bharatpur.

Bharatpur superintendent of police Dr Amandeep Singh Kapoor said the fraudsters posed as army personnel to cheat people.

“These people offered vehicles for sale through online platforms. They made fake Indian Army identity cards and gate passes to lure people. They also posted their photos in army uniform,” the SP said.

“They called people using SIM cards procured with fake documents and switched them off after prospective buyers had deposited money in their account,” Kapoor added explaining their modus operandi.

He said the accused had confessed to have committed fraud in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

“They did not cheat people in Rajasthan for the fear of getting caught,” Kapoor said and added that the police in these 14 states would be informed about the arrests.

The arrested men are from Padla, Kavan Ka Bas, Hingota, Samvler and other villages in Bharatpur.

From duping people in the name of selling gold bricks and coins, the local conmen have now changed their modus operandi to offering things for sale on platforms such as OLX. Police records show that most of these conmen live in the villages in Kaman sub-division of the district.