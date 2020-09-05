e-paper
Light to moderate rains continue to lash in parts of Rajasthan

Bap (Jodhpur), Nokha (Bikaner), Jawaja (Ajmer) and Khinvsar (Nagaur) each recorded 6 cm rains while several other places recorded rainfall of 5 cm or below during this period, the MeT Department said.

jaipur Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:26 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
Ganganagar, Pilani, Phalodi received 10 mm, 3.1 mm, 0.8 mm rainfall respectively while Churu and Bikaner recorded 0.2 mm rains till Saturday evening since morning.
Light to moderate rainfall continued in parts of Rajasthan where Chhatargarh in Bikaner district recorded a maximum of 7 cm rainfall, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here on Saturday.

The rainfall was recorded since Friday till Saturday morning, the MeT Department said.

Ganganagar, Pilani, Phalodi received 10 mm, 3.1 mm, 0.8 mm rainfall respectively while Churu and Bikaner recorded 0.2 mm rains till Saturday evening since morning.

The department has forecast light to moderate rains during the next 24 hours. There is no warning for heavy rainfall for Sunday.

