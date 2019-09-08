On birthday, Sachin Pilot praises workers for Rajasthan win

jaipur

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:19 IST

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said on Saturday that party workers’ hard work had led to the Congress winning power in Rajasthan from its low point of 21 seats in the 2013 assembly elections.

“Every party worker worked hard to bring this number to 100 seats (the party won in the polls held last year) out of 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan,” said Pilot who is the state Congress president.

Thousands of Congress workers, supporters and leaders turned up at the Congress office in Jaipur to wish Pilot on his 42nd birthday.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot who was on a tour of Jaisalmer wished Pilot through a tweet.

Pilot stood on a decked stage, greeting people who came to wish him with huge garlands, bouquets, swords, safas (traditional turban) and photo collages.

“I am thankful to all for their blessings and love; it is this power and support which gives me confidence. All efforts will be to come up to people’s expectations,” said Pilot.

Addressing newspersons, Pilot said that since the Congress formed government in Rajasthan, people’s issues are being addressed on priority. “The Congress will not leave any stone unturned to serve people.”

On upcoming elections to local bodies, he said, “Elections keep happening… It is good for a party, especially which is in power. In governance there are constant exams, where people assess the work. We are hopeful that their trust and support will continue.”

Regarding law and order situation, he said, “The government will make all efforts to control anti-social elements.”

On the demand for one-man, one-post from within the party, he said, “It is the AICC president who decides who will be on what post.” Speaking about the economy, Pilot said, “Factories are shutting; unemployment and inflation are high. This has never happened in decades. Instead of improving it, the central government is taking ₹1.70 lakh crore from RBI; no one knows why?”

Talking about the membership drive, he said, “Our membership drive is not like other parties where membership is done through a missed call. In Congress, a form is filled in with details of the members and data is maintained.”

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 01:18 IST