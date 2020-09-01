e-paper
Home / Jaipur / Pranab Mukherjee demise: Rajasthan govt declares one-day state holiday

Pranab Mukherjee demise: Rajasthan govt declares one-day state holiday

Mukherjee (84), who was one of the country’s most admired political leaders and the 13th President of India, passed away on Monday evening

jaipur Updated: Sep 01, 2020 12:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Pranab Mukherjee.
Pranab Mukherjee.(REUTERS)
         

The Rajasthan government has declared a one-day holiday on Tuesday, as a mark of respect to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. The state government offices across the desert state are closed on Tuesday.

Mukherjee (84), who was one of the country’s most admired political leaders and the 13th President of India, passed away on Monday evening.

He breathed his last 22 days after he was admitted to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in the national capital following an emergency operation for a clot in the brain from which he never recovered.

The Congress unit in Rajasthan has also postponed its ongoing division-wise feedback programme until September 8 owing to Mukherjee’s death.

Also Read: Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee

“The division-wise feedback programme Samvad has been postponed because of the announcement of seven-day state mourning following the demise of Mukherjee. Now, on September 8, Samvad will be held in the Jaipur division meet and the next day it will be Ajmer’s turn,” tweeted Govind Singh Dotasara, president of the state Congress unit.

Ajay Maken, general secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC); along with Dotasara; and Vivek Bansal, secretary, AICC; are among those, who are holding one-on-one meetings with leaders and party workers under the Samvad initiative.

Also Read: Pranab da, Bharat’s bipartisan Ratna

On Monday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the demise of Mukherjee and tweeted, “Deeply saddened at his demise. The nation has lost a great leader, thinker and statesman. His entire life was dedicated to service of the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters. May his soul rest in peace.”

