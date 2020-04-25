62-year-old Kerala woman finally tests negative for Covid-19

kerala

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 04:00 IST

A 62-year-old asymptomatic woman in Kerala who tested positive 19 consecutive times for the coronavirus was finally free of the virus on Friday.

“She tested negative twice and will be discharged from the hospital after the state medical board gives its permission,” said Pathanamthitta district medical officer Dr. N Sheeja

The woman had been hospitalised 45 days ago after she contracted the disease following contact with a family who had returned from Italy, one of the worst hit countries in the world.

The three-member family returned to their home in the district’s Ranni area on February 29 and had attended many functions before testing positive a week later. While all members of the family, including a 94-year-old man and his 88-year-old wife, woman had been discharged, this 62-year-old, not related to the family, remained hospitalised.

She was first hospitalised on March 10 after she showed symptoms and soon after tested positive for the coronavirus. Later on, while she was free of the symptoms, she tested positive 19 times.

In Kozhikkode (north Kerala) a person returned from Dubai on March 18 was turned positive at least 29 days after he was exposed to the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) had prescribed a 14-day quarantine period but the state had extended it to 28 days to make it ensure that an asymptomatic person is disinfected. At least eight such cases where the person tested positive beyond the WHO period were reported from the state.