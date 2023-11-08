In the pursuit of overall well-being and a balanced lifestyle, the concept of active living has gained significant prominence in contemporary society where active living involves the effortless incorporation of physical activity and fitness into our daily routines, establishing a harmonious connection between thoughtfully designed living spaces and health-conscious habits. By embracing innovative concepts in home design that prioritise movement and fitness, individuals can tap into the full potential of their living environments, ultimately enhancing their overall state of well-being. Active living: Integrating fitness into home decor, interior design (Photo by EFFYDESK on Unsplash)

Read on, as we bring to you insights and perspectives from various designers from the industry on how integrating fitness into home design sparks a transformative shift in how we perceive and interact with our living spaces.

The Art of Ergonomics

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amit Gulati, Founder of Design21, shared, “The essence of an active lifestyle in home design is rooted in the profound principles of ergonomics. This artful science is dedicated to perfecting products and spaces to achieve the ultimate level of human comfort and efficiency. To seamlessly integrate fitness into our living spaces, a thoughtful arrangement of furniture and accessories is essential, creating a harmonious blend of mobility and physical engagement. Consider the inclusion of adjustable standing desks, a variety of dynamic seating options, and a diverse range of adaptable furniture pieces. Each of these elements serves as a symbol of movement and flexibility in the design of our homes.”

Spatial Fluidity and Fitness Zones

Amit Goswamy, Partner and Principal Architect at Design Square Architects, encouraged the concept of embracing spatial fluidity, wherein the rigid confines of walls are relinquished and boundaries seamlessly dissolve. He said, “This approach nurtures an environment that entices and facilitates movement and exercise. It is advisable to allocate designated areas for fitness activities, creating specialised fitness zones where household members can assemble to participate in activities such as Yoga, meditation or exercise routines. These custom-crafted fitness sanctuaries can be enhanced with serene colour palettes and elements from the natural world, thus establishing a profound connection between physical well-being and the surrounding ambiance.”

Kinetic Artistry and the Power of Motion

Hardesh Chawla, Principal of Essentia Environments, suggested, “Infuse your living space with a dash of kinetic artistry, where installations and designs harness movement as both an aesthetic and fitness component. Dive into the realm of kinetic furniture, including items like elliptical tables and chairs designed to enhance balance, subtly inspiring playful physical involvement. Additionally, the incorporation of kinetic sculptures and installations can metamorphose your home into an interactive canvas, where everyday routines and artistic expression harmonize, creating a symphony of well-being and creativity.”

Tech-Forward Fitness Gadgets

Architect Robin Sisodiya, Founder of ASRO Arcade, recommended, “Leverage the technological advancements in fitness gadgets and seamlessly integrating them into your home design. From smart mirrors that provide interactive workout sessions to intelligent flooring systems that monitor footsteps, these state-of-the-art marvels act as dedicated partners in your journey toward an active lifestyle. Through the incorporation of these cutting-edge innovations, your home evolves into an extension of your fitness goals, inspiring and motivating you to exceed your boundaries and explore new horizons.”

In conclusion, the visionary integration of fitness into home design holds paramount importance, as it empowers individuals to embark on a fulfilling journey towards a healthier and more vibrant lifestyle. In this transformative approach, living spaces transcend their conventional roles and emerge as nurturing sanctuaries of well-being and vitality.

By recognising the significance of active living within the context of home design, individuals not only enhance their physical health but also cultivate a deeper sense of holistic well-being, ultimately leading to a more enriched and balanced life.

