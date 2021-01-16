Delhi government launches fellowship scheme for artists

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday launched "Street Theatre and Performing Arts Fellowship" scheme to give artists an opportunity to showcase their craft, thereby developing a taste for art and culture among the people of the city.

The flagship scheme, which has been started by the Sahitya Kala Parishad under the Department of Arts, Culture and Languages, was launched at the Delhi Secretariat.

"This is the first time in our country that such a unique scheme of cultural presentation of over 450 artists has been launched in Delhi. This will develop a taste for art and culture amongst the people of Delhi," Sisodia said at the event.

"There will be live performances on the streets as we have created this fellowship to give an opportunity to the artists to showcase their art," he said.

Nearly 500 artists from diverse backgrounds -- such as theatre, music, dance and fine arts -- have been selected for this fellowship while another 500 will be added to the roster in the future, he said.

The fellowship scheme, a brainchild of Sisodia, was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had envisioned this scheme a year ago but it got sidelined because of the pandemic. Now we have decided that it is time to launch it. I'm happy that all formalities of the fellowship are out of the way and now it will go out in the public — taking art to the streets," he said.

Congratulating all fellows and team members, the deputy chief minister said the Delhi government is not only offering a means of livelihood to the artists but will also work as a facilitator to empower them.

"It (fellowship) will also serve as an opportunity for the artists to showcase their art across Delhi in a creative way. Also, we want people to get used to art in this city so that music, art and culture thrive in the city all year round," he said.

The selected artists will perform in a team of 10 every week at different public places in Delhi. These teams will be trained by experts.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.