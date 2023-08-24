HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25
The day of August 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
TGIF for Delhi’s going on a roll this weekend with events that will blow your mind!
#ArtAttack
What: Which Sky Do Birds Fly
Where: Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai
When: August 25 to October 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line )
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Harpriya Bains & Maheep Singh
Where: Playboy Beer Garden, Sector 45, Gurugram
When: August 25
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
#TuneIn
What: Madhur Sharma Live
Where: Mic Drop 2.0
When: August 25
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Betrayal
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: August 25
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Parabola of Dance
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 25
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#LitTalk
What: Courting Hindustan | Usha Sukatm
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: August 25
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.insider.in
#FleaSpree
What: State Handloom Expo 2023
Where: Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Jawahar Vyapar Bhavan, Janpath
When: August 17 to 30
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction
- Topics
- Delhi