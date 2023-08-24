News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 24, 2023 11:09 PM IST

The day of August 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

TGIF for Delhi’s going on a roll this weekend with events that will blow your mind!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25

What: Which Sky Do Birds Fly

Where: Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai

When: August 25 to October 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line )

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25

What: Punchliners Comedy Show ft Harpriya Bains & Maheep Singh

Where: Playboy Beer Garden, Sector 45, Gurugram

When: August 25

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25

What: Madhur Sharma Live

Where: Mic Drop 2.0

When: August 25

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25

What: Betrayal

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: August 25

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25

What: Parabola of Dance

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 25

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#LitTalk

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25

What: Courting Hindustan | Usha Sukatm

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: August 25

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.insider.in

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 25

What: State Handloom Expo 2023

Where: Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Jawahar Vyapar Bhavan, Janpath

When: August 17 to 30

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out