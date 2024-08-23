Janmashtami 2024: Temples to visit for Dahi Handi celebrations

Krishna Janmashtami marks the divine birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, who is the preserver and protector of the universe. Lord Krishna’s auspicious birth is celebrated across India with unparalleled devotion and love. In 2024, it will be observed on August 26th. On Janmashtami, the pure and innocent mischiefs of Lord Krishna are celebrated and honored through various reenactments. One such reenactment is Krishna Leela, which recreates his playful antics and pranks. Dahi Handi celebration symbolises Lord Krishna's fondness for makhan or butter.(Pexels & Pinterest)

The Dahi Handi celebration is integral to Janmashtami, symbolising baby Krishna’s endearing habit of stealing butter from hanging pots in the villagers’ houses. That’s why he was also called Makhan Chor or Butter Thief. Lord Krishna’s short height won’t let him reach the earthen pots, so he called his friends to form a pyramid, and climbed to break the pot.

During Dahi Handi celebrations, a similar human pyramid is formed to reach and break a pot filled with dahi (curd) and butter, which is suspended high up in the air. The men, representing the Govindas, work together with teamwork and balance to form the pyramid. The women, symbolizing the Gopis from Lord Krishna's village, splash water and other slippery substances on the human pyramid to try and disrupt it.

In many places, Dahi Handi is a vibrant experience, accompanied by dance, music, and boundless joy. Attending a Dahi Handi celebration is a must to truly feel the vibrancy of the Janmashtami festival. Here are some temples you can visit, where Dahi Handi celebrations also take place.

Banke Bihari Temple

Located in Vrindavan, this sacred temple is one of the most renowned shrines dedicated to Lord Krishna. The idol of Lord Krishna here is called Thakur Ji and is believed to have self-manifested. The Banke Bihari idol is a combined representation of Radha and Krishna, the divine lovers, in a single form. It is said that a musician and saint named Swami Haridas created this special idol. This idol is not just a statue; it is considered a symbol of the divine connection between masculine and feminine energies. Devotees visit Banke Bihari for the darshan of this special idol and participate in Janmashtami celebrations.

Guruvayur Temple

Also known as Dwarka of the South, Guruvayur Temple is located in the Thrissur district of Kerala. Devotees visit Guruvayur Temple to seek blessings, offer prayers, and participate in various rituals.

Udupi Sri Krishna Temple

Udupi is often referred to as the Mathura of South India. Here, Lord Krishna is worshipped as Balakrishna, his baby Krishna form. The idol is not directly visible but is seen through a nine-holed window known as the Navagraha Kitiki.

Dwarkadish temple

Dwarkadhish Temple, located in the coastal town of Dwarka, Gujarat, India, is one of the most sacred Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. It is believed to be built on the site of the ancient city of Dwarka, which was once the capital of Lord Krishna's kingdom.

Krishna Balaram temple

The Krishna Balaram Temple, situated in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India, is a prominent Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Krishna and his elder brother, Balarama. It stands as one of the key temples in the Braj region, renowned as the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

