Kusha Kapila, Swara Bhasker react as Ankush Bahuguna calls out facing 'homophobia on streets of London' for wearing pink

Ankush highlighted a stark gender divide in the reactions he received, noting that while women frequently complimented his outfit, men of all ages — including children — targeted him with 'absurd sh**'. He admitted to feeling intimidated by the sheer number of hecklers, choosing to prioritise his safety in a foreign country over delivering the 'comebacks' he thought of later.

The footage captured a visibly shaken Ankush as groups of men hoot, yell, and pass derisive remarks such as, "Welcome to the parade," implying that his choice of colour was an invitation for mockery. "It’s 2026 for f***’s sake and this is what happens on the street if you just wear pink," Ankush said in the video, adding, "You think this is London, it would be more progressive, more open-minded... clearly not."

The video, titled 'Homophobia on the streets of London', was captioned: "What weak, insecure men sound like." It ignited a conversation on Instagram regarding the fragility of modern masculinity and the unexpected persistence of bigotry in supposedly 'modern' hubs.

In a city often celebrated as a global bastion of progressiveness and self-expression, Indian fashion and lifestyle content creator Ankush Bahuguna found himself at the centre of a jarring reality check. Ankush, known for challenging gender norms through beauty and style, took to Instagram on May 17 to document a ‘homophobic’ encounter he faced while walking the streets of London in a vibrant pink ensemble. Also read | Ankush Bahuguna shares 6 style tips for men who want to dress better and use jewellery, accessories to accentuate looks

'It’s not his masculinity that’s weak' Ankush concluded his video with a poignant message directed at those who feel threatened by non-conforming expressions of identity: "If a guy just minding his own business... is making you feel uncomfortable, it's not his masculinity that's weak."

The sentiment resonated deeply with his followers and peers, sparking a wave of support from celebs and Instagram users alike. The comments section of his post quickly transformed into a forum for discussing the 'aura crash' of London’s reputation.

Actor and content creator Kusha Kapila offered a blend of empathy and practical advice, suggesting that the harassment stems from a place of envy. "Most men who feel the need to do this have probably never given themselves the freedom to wear beautiful clothes," she wrote. She also added a sobering warning about the city's safety, noting, "There’s plenty of eve-teasing in London too. The place really isn’t all that."

Actor Swara Bhasker chimed in with a brief but powerful message: "Wow! I'm so sorry, Ankush! More power and fabulousness to you." Many fans echoed the sentiment that Ankush’s bravery was an inspiration. One commented, "I feel your pain viscerally... You are not alone and never change anything."

The myth of the 'progressive' West The incident has sparked a broader debate about the 'pedestal' on which Western cities are often placed by international travellers. While London is home to one of the world's largest Pride celebrations, Ankush’s experience serves as a reminder that street-level intolerance remains pervasive.

By sharing the unfiltered side of his travel experience, Ankush has effectively used his platform to peel back the layers of a 'modern' city, proving that true progress is measured not by architecture or history, but by the safety and respect afforded to individuals simply minding their own business.

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