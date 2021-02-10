IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
art culture

Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait

  • Access to Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece 'Last Supper', housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, resumed Tuesday to just eight viewers every 15 minutes in the first week of reopening
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:21 AM IST

Covid-19 restrictions have brought a novelty to art lovers: The possibility of seeing Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” without waiting in line, and with same-day tickets possible.

Access to the masterpiece housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie resumed Tuesday after the second closure of the pandemic, starting in November and the fall virus resurgence. The famed mural was also closed to the public from Feb. 26-June 9, with the double closures resulting in an 80% drop in visitors last year from 2019’s record 445,728 Leonardo admirers.

This year remains uncertain, due both to virus variants and the slower-than-anticipated rollout of vaccinations. Museum officials are anticipating a drop of 60% in visitors, with an accompanying decrease in revenues.

Access is restricted in the first week to just eight viewers every 15 minutes, going up to 12 starting next week. While in the past demand also among foreign visitors meant that reservations were necessary weeks or even months in advance, Emma Daffra, director of Lombardy’s state museums, said reservations are now opening each week with same-day tickets possible at the museum.

“The dramatic Covid emergency had the effect of lowering the legendary wait time, and for the public this is a real opportunity,” Daffra said. “For years we have said that we need to make museums a point of reference for the locals and now this has become an unavoidable goal.”

For the moment, residents of Lombardy are the main beneficiaries. Italy’s virus restrictions currently ban travel between regions, except for work, health or other necessities.

“I feel it's an experience of new beginnings,'' said Roberto Ponti, who finally got to see the “Last Supper" after months of delay.

"Italy is full of art, full of beauty, and to be able to get close to that beauty means reclaiming life as a whole," he said. "It means taking a step toward a life that may be different socially, but that can go on."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
leonardo da vinci covid-19 art museum italy
app
Close
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait(Twitter/chintskap)
art culture

Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • Access to Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece 'Last Supper', housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, resumed Tuesday to just eight viewers every 15 minutes in the first week of reopening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
art culture

Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances(ANI)
art culture

New York brings back star-studded live performances with NY PopsUp Festival

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • According to reports New York will be bring star-studded live performances back this year with the NY PopsUp festival. The festival is set to start on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
The mural is designed by Chennai-based graffiti writer and street artist A-Kill, along with Delhi-based Khatra.(ANI)
art culture

India's largest panoramic mural created at Indira Nagar Railway Station, Chennai

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The panoramic mural, titled 'We Are', spreads the message of shared humanity, of how people suffering or having recovered from AIDS deserve equal rights and a place in society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine striking pieces commissioned by Street Art for Mankind (SAM) - an artistic movement fighting child trafficking - can be seen on dozens of billboards across New York City.(Reuters)
Nine striking pieces commissioned by Street Art for Mankind (SAM) - an artistic movement fighting child trafficking - can be seen on dozens of billboards across New York City.(Reuters)
art culture

Artists shine a light on child labor in New York streets

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Children's faces appear locked in the jaws of a sinister factory robot or warily peeping out behind New York landmarks in an interactive street art campaign launched this week to raise awareness about child trafficking and underage labor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaysia managed to rein in the virus for much of last year, but recent months have seen a spike in cases, with more than 240,000 infections and 872 deaths.(Pixabay)
Malaysia managed to rein in the virus for much of last year, but recent months have seen a spike in cases, with more than 240,000 infections and 872 deaths.(Pixabay)
art culture

Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic

Reuters, Muar, Malaysia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The traditional Chinese lion dance has long been part of the festivities in the southeast Asian nation, but this year the Kun Seng Keng Lion & Dragon Dance Association has been brought down to earth with such public spectacles halted by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan guv lays stress on preserving folk art of different regions(Pexels)
Rajasthan guv lays stress on preserving folk art of different regions(Pexels)
art culture

Rajasthan Governor emphasises on preserving folk art and culture

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. On Monday, the Governor of Rajasthan called a meeting of the West Zone and talked about the importance of preserving the cultural heritage for future generations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paintings and sculptures by 30 artists are on display at this open air exhibition.
Paintings and sculptures by 30 artists are on display at this open air exhibition.
art culture

Art goes public in Gurugram, during the pandemic

By Naina Arora, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Missed the joy of going to art shows due to Covid-19? Well, here’s an opportunity to check out some amazing pieces of art, without having to worry about the sanitisation status of an enclosed area since this is a public art exhibition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
art culture

Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth' out as standalone book(Associated Press)
Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth' out as standalone book(Associated Press)
art culture

Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption' out as standalone book

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:57 AM IST
One of the most iconic stories by the acclaimed author Stephen King, 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption' is now a standalone book. The story that was adapted into an Oscar-nominated movie was originally a part of a collection that released in 1982.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amanda Gorman, on another stage, brings poetry to Super Bowl(Instagram/amandascgorman)
Amanda Gorman, on another stage, brings poetry to Super Bowl(Instagram/amandascgorman)
art culture

Amanda Gorman dedicates poem to three people at Super Bowl

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:44 AM IST
  • Amanda Gorman made headlines again as she shared her poetry at the Super Bowl. Though Gorman didn't perform on the field, a taped video of her was played reciting the poem which was dedicated to three people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chillai Kalan, a traditional 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir, began on December 21 and continued till January 31.(ANI)
Chillai Kalan, a traditional 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir, began on December 21 and continued till January 31.(ANI)
art culture

Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan musical event organised in Srinagar

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan, a musical event was organised in Srinagar on Friday to provide a platform and to promote the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New museum traces history of Black music across genres(Unsplash)
New museum traces history of Black music across genres(Unsplash)
art culture

New museum in Nashville traces Black music history across genres in America

AP, Nashville
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:50 AM IST
  • The National Museum of African American Music, which opened recently, recites the interconnected story of Black music through different eras in America
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mount Mary church in Bandra grew out of a simple mud oratory built by the Portuguese. (HT Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
The Mount Mary church in Bandra grew out of a simple mud oratory built by the Portuguese. (HT Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
art culture

The beginnings of Bombay: Tracing a Portuguese legacy

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:54 PM IST
It’s been 360 years since the Portuguese handed over a few malarial islands to the English, jumpstarting the story of Mumbai. What still remains of that era?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Art in new dimensions: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:05 PM IST
The famous painter Vinay Vango had just made a sale
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP