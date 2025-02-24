Living room basics: Know the checklist for a cosy and stylish space

The living room is the heart of your home. It is the intersection of personal and intimate, as guests gather here while family members also settle and unwind after a long day. Get your living room basics sorted.(Pexels)

This space comes under the spotlight when well-decorated, from interior elements like accent walls and recessed lighting to home decor pieces like statement rugs and elegant furniture. But, with so much emphasis on secondary grandeur, the basics of simple living room decor sometimes go overlooked. A living room doesn’t always need elaborate sculptures, figurines, or accent walls, as sometimes, even the basics shine.

In an interview with HT, Sonali Bhagwati, Founder and Principal Architect at Designplus Architecture, shared the basics of the living room that everyone should keep in mind. She broke down each aspect, from selecting the right furniture to incorporating texture in the space with rugs.

Sonali shared these tips to chalk out the checklist of living room basics:

Sofas: the heart of living rooms

Sofas are the most essential furniture in any living room design. Choosing the right sofa can complete your space rather than overwhelming it. When buying a particular sofa, think about the style trend you are establishing for your living area. For instance, a sectional can be the best option if your family is big. A smaller, substantial piece is generally more sensible if you are a couple living in a smaller flat.

Coffee tables: an add-on to the space

Coffee tables are popular as they offer a central surface area for items like periodicals and glasses. Coffee tables come in a variety of sizes and designs, so when choosing one, you'll need to take your sofa and the room's dimensions into account. For example, modern sofas can contain a square or circular table, whereas long sofas typically pair well with oval or rectangular tables. A round coffee table can also "soften up" a space that has a lot of sharp lines.

Entertainment units: elevating the gathering element

The TV is usually the centre of attention in the living room. There are a ton of possibilities for placing the TV unit, ranging from TV stands to entertainment fireplaces. Be sure to select a unit that is compatible with your TV and take into account whether or not you plan to wall-mount it. Further, these entertainment units can be paired with other media items to offer versatility and compatibility.

Accessories like plants and rugs

Every living space should have plants to enhance the vibe of the home. In addition to delivering oxygen and removing toxins from the air, plants also complement any type of furniture. Prior to purchasing, determine the plants' placement of windows and make sure they are appropriate for the amount of light they will receive. Further, to give your living room a comfortable feel and a pleasant atmosphere, you can choose to add an area rug, depending on the type of floor you have. Rugs are wonderful complements to living rooms because they make spaces feel cosy and welcoming.

Photos or artwork: bring life to the walls

Artwork, depending on your art style preference, is the easiest way to infuse personality into your living room. Whether it is family photos, a scenic painting, or abstract art, these pieces are definite conversation starters.

To sum up, based on the decor suggestions, a well-designed living room is rooted in the basics. Other finishing touches can be added later, but when you're revamping your living room from scratch, first start by restyling these essentials to redefine the aesthetics.