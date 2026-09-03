Shopping for a new lamp? These stylish and trendy designs are perfect for giving your home a fresh look

Whether you love lamps for their cosy feel or prefer something that adds a touch of luxury, these five picks from Flipkart are worth checking out. So, if your living room, bedroom or even a small reading corner feels a little too plain, swapping the lamp could be an easy way to give it a fresh look without redoing the entire space.

Lamps can do more than simply light up a room. The right lamp can become a focal point, adding both warmth and personality to your space. In 2026, lamps are no longer limited to basic designs, with everything from unique shapes and patterns to practical features making them an important part of home decor.

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Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.

Bring a playful touch to your interiors with this unique jellyfish-inspired table lamp. Its rounded, translucent shade casts a soft, warm glow, while the wavy white tentacles add a whimsical touch to the design. Set on a clean, square base with a subtle wood-look finish, the lamp blends a minimalist aesthetic with a fun, statement-making look. Perfect for a bedside table, console or cosy corner, it can add both ambient lighting and personality to your home decor.

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Upgrade your space with this stylish mushroom-shaped portable LED table lamp. Its modern matte finish, touch-control dimming and rechargeable battery make it both practical and easy to use. With USB Type-C charging and multiple light modes, it is perfect for bedrooms, study tables, or creating a cosy ambient glow. Compact and elegant, it brings together modern design and everyday functionality.

Designed like a quaint little house, it emits a soft, soothing glow that creates a calm, cosy atmosphere. Perfect for bedrooms, nurseries or living spaces, its energy-efficient LED lighting and easy-to-use controls make it a practical choice for everyday use. With its whimsical design and gentle illumination, it works beautifully as both a decorative accent and a comforting night light for the home.

Its modern design and soothing glow make it a stylish addition to bedrooms, living rooms, hallways or cafes. With dual light modes and artistic detailing, it works beautifully as both a functional lighting fixture and a decorative statement piece.

Featuring a giant LED pearl that shifts through rainbow hues, it sits inside a ceramic shell that reflects the changing colours for an enchanting glow. Perfect for setting the mood during parties or relaxed evenings, this unique light doubles as a stylish decor piece.

Add a touch of elegance to your interiors with this stylish crystal diamond table lamp. Featuring touch controls and three dimmable light settings, it lets you adjust the brightness to suit your mood. The USB rechargeable design makes it convenient to use, while its sparkling crystal finish adds a decorative touch to bedside tables, living rooms and other cosy corners.

Trendy lamp styles for home Sculptural lamps: Opt for funky shapes and curves that work as decor.

Textured glass lamps: Fluted and wavy glass designs add texture while creating a soft, warm glow in your room.

Natural-fibre lamps: Fibre shades can bring warmth and a relaxed feel to home interior designs.

Retro mushroom lamps: These rounded, dome-shaped lamps bring a playful vintage touch to bedside tables, consoles and shelves.

Portable lamps: Rechargeable designs offer flexibility, letting you move the light from your bedside table to the dining table or balcony.

How to choose the right lamp for your home? For a living room, a floor lamp beside a sofa or a sculptural table lamp on a sideboard can add both light and character.

For a bedroom, opt for a warm-glowing bedside lamp that is comfortable to look at in the evening. Matching lamps on either side of the bed can also create a more balanced look. For a study room, choose functional lighting. The lamp should provide enough light without creating uncomfortable glare so that you can focus.

For a console or entryway, you can be more decorative. A sculptural table lamp in ceramic, glass, or brass can serve as a statement piece as soon as someone enters the room.