Silver décor is back: IRRA Luxury Living founders on how to style it in modern Indian homes

Silver is the new gold for modern homes, say IRRA Luxury Living founders (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Silver has always been part of Indian homes, but its place in interiors is changing. Once associated mainly with ornate serveware and traditional décor, the metal is now appearing in cleaner, more contemporary forms, from sculptural trays and candle holders to decorative accents that work alongside marble, wood and glass.

So how do you bring silver into a modern home without making it feel dated or overly formal? Khyathi and Manish Jetwani, founders of IRRA Luxury Living, believe the answer lies in using silver thoughtfully, mixing it with different textures and choosing pieces that balance craftsmanship with everyday functionality. They share their advice on styling silver décor, choosing between silver and gold, avoiding common metallic décor mistakes and investing in pieces that can eventually become heirlooms.

HT Shop Now spoke to the founders about why silver décor is making a comeback, how to style metallic accents without overwhelming a room and what makes a silver-plated piece worth keeping for years.

Q. What inspired you to start IRRA Luxury Living?

Khyathi Jetwani: IRRA Luxury Living came from a very personal appreciation for silver craftsmanship and the role it has always played in Indian homes. We felt there was a gap between traditional silverware, which often felt very ornate, and contemporary home décor, where there was room for something more refined and relevant to the way people live today.

We wanted to bring Indian craftsmanship into modern homes through pieces that are beautiful, functional and easy to live with. Our silver-plated silverware retains the richness and timeless appeal of silver while being designed with a more contemporary sensibility.

For us, luxury isn't just about how something looks. It is also about the craftsmanship, the story behind it and whether it is something you would want to keep for years and eventually pass on.

Q. Can silver work in a modern home without making it feel traditional?

Manish Jetwani: Silver-plated pieces work surprisingly well in contemporary spaces because they have a natural sense of restraint. They don't have the visual warmth of gold, so they can feel cooler, cleaner and more understated.

The key is really in the design. When silver is used through clean forms, interesting textures and thoughtful detailing, it can sit beautifully alongside wood, marble, glass and even very minimal interiors.

At IRRA Luxury Living, we consciously look at traditional techniques through a contemporary lens, so the pieces feel rooted but not dated.

Q. Why do you think silver décor is making a comeback?

Khyathi Jetwani: People are moving away from homes that feel overly styled or dictated by trends. They want pieces that have character and craftsmanship and, importantly, feel personal.

Silver fits into that beautifully because it has so much history but can still look incredibly modern. There is also a renewed interest in entertaining at home and making everyday rituals feel special. A beautiful silver piece can elevate a space without making it feel formal.

Q. How can someone introduce silver into their home without making it look heavy?

Khyathi Jetwani: Start with one or two pieces rather than trying to introduce silver everywhere. A sculptural vase, candle holder, tray or decorative box is enough to bring the material into a room.

I would also look for contemporary silhouettes and cleaner detailing rather than heavily embellished pieces. Silver works best when it complements the room rather than becoming the entire focus.

Q. How should you style silver accents with everyday décor?

Khyathi Jetwani: I like treating silver as an accent rather than a theme. A silver tray on a coffee table with books, a candle and a small vase can look very effortless. Candlesticks work beautifully on a dining table with linen or natural textures.

You can also mix silver with wood, marble, ceramics and glass. I particularly love using silver when entertaining because it instantly elevates a simple gathering without making it feel too formal.

Q. Silver or gold: Which metallic finish works better?

Manish Jetwani: Gold naturally brings warmth, richness and grandeur to a space, while silver feels cooler, quieter and more contemporary.

Gold tends to become a focal point quite quickly, whereas silver has a way of blending in and adding another layer to the room. Both can be beautiful; it really depends on the mood you want to create.

Silver, in particular, is very versatile because it can work equally well in a traditional Indian home or a more contemporary setting.

Q. What is the biggest mistake people make with metallic décor?

Khyathi Jetwani: The biggest mistake is probably using too much of it. Metallics are much more effective when balanced with softer and more tactile materials.

Everything doesn't need to match perfectly. A room feels much more interesting when silver is mixed with wood, stone, glass or textiles.

And beautiful pieces shouldn't always be kept away for special occasions. If you love something, use it. That is how objects become part of the home and eventually part of its story.

Q. What makes a silver-plated piece worth investing in?

Manish Jetwani: It really comes down to the quality of the base, the craftsmanship and the finish.

At IRRA Luxury Living, our pieces are handcrafted in India using premium brass or copper and finished with pure silver plating. The strength and quality of the base give the piece structure and longevity, while the silver finish gives it its character.

But an heirloom is not only about construction. When a piece becomes part of family celebrations, dinners and everyday rituals, it starts holding memories. That is what gives it value over time.

Q. How should you care for silver-plated décor?

Manish Jetwani: Silver-plated pieces are relatively easy to maintain if you take a little care. We recommend wiping them gently with a soft, dry cloth after use and making sure there is no moisture left on the surface.

For deeper cleaning, use a mild silver polish that is suitable for plated pieces and always handle it gently. Avoid abrasive scrubbers, harsh chemicals, prolonged soaking and dishwashers.

When storing them, keep them somewhere dry and wrap them in a soft cloth or tissue. And don't be afraid of a little patina. Silver naturally changes with time, and that evolution is part of its charm.

Q. What is one silver décor piece every modern Indian home should have?

Khyathi Jetwani: I would say a well-designed silver serving tray.

It is one of those pieces that can move around the home and serve different purposes. You can use it for serving, style it on a coffee table, use it as part of a bar setup or even place candles and décor on it.

It also connects beautifully with our Indian tradition of hospitality while still feeling completely at home in a contemporary space. If it is well crafted, it is functional, decorative and something you can eventually pass down.

The new way to look at silver décor Perhaps the most interesting takeaway from the Jetwanis' approach is that silver doesn't have to mean ornate, formal or traditional. Used thoughtfully, it can bring texture and character to an otherwise contemporary room without overwhelming it.

The trick, as Khyathi suggests, is not to turn silver into a theme. A single well-chosen piece can often do more than a room full of matching metallic accents.

And whether that piece is a serving tray on the dining table, a sculptural object on a console or a candle holder on the coffee table, the idea is the same: luxury doesn't have to sit behind glass. The pieces worth keeping are often the ones that become part of everyday life.