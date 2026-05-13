Step inside ₹15 crore Gurgaon duplex penthouse in DLF Phase 1 with modern interiors: 520 square yards of pure luxury

In the heart of DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon, a new benchmark for luxury living has been set. Showcased in a May 7 Instagram video by the premium real estate account Luxury Residences by Dhruv Saini, this 520-square-yard duplex penthouse — reportedly valued at a staggering ₹15.5 crore — offers more than just a prestigious address. Also read | Step inside Gurgaon rented home of '25-year-old corporate guy’ with unique decor: Star-shaped lamp to Doraemon planter The luxurious duplex in Gurgaon is designed for tranquility. (Instagram/ luxuryresidencesgurgaon)

It provides a seamless architectural flow, designed to maximise sunlight and air, and to create an effortless sense of space. From the double-height ceilings to the private terrace sanctuaries, here is a breakdown of the decor and design that make this Gurgaon property a standout in India’s luxury market.

Architectural grandeur The defining feature of this penthouse is its verticality. The design utilises double-height glass facades that blur the line between the interior and the sky. The high ceilings in the primary lounge areas create an immediate sense of grandeur. The floor-to-ceiling windows act as light wells, ensuring every corner of the duplex is bathed in soft, natural sunlight throughout the day. Also read | Step inside opulent 6,500 square foot apartment of Shark Tank India's Azhar Iqubal with a stunning Gurgaon view

'Old money' aesthetic The interior aesthetic leans heavily into the 'quiet luxury' or 'old money' trend. Instead of loud, flashy gold accents, the property uses a sophisticated, neutral colour palette. The walls feature a mix of smooth limestone finishes and textured stone cladding in muted greys and beiges. Italian marble with minimal veining runs throughout the main floor, reflecting light and maintaining a cool temperature. Dark wood cabinetry and wall panels provide a warm contrast to the stone, particularly in the bedrooms and study areas.

The video highlights a flow that is often missing in multi-story apartments. A sleek, glass-railed staircase serves as the spine of the home, connecting the social lower level with the private upper sanctuary. The dining and living areas are connected without rigid partitions, creating a layout ideal for hosting high-profile gatherings. Large sliding glass doors lead from the bedrooms and living rooms directly onto landscaped balconies, making the outdoor greenery feel like a living piece of art.