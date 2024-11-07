Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Step inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's dreamy Mumbai home: Where books, sustainability and parenthood come together

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Nov 07, 2024 02:34 PM IST

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha gave Vogue India an exclusive tour of their cosy Mumbai home, showcasing sustainable decor and book collection reflecting parenthood.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently opened the doors to their home in an intimate tour with Vogue India, offering a peek into the cosy, beautiful environment they’ve crafted to nurture their growing family. Since welcoming their baby girl on July 16, their home has evolved to embrace the new energy that comes with parenthood. Let's step inside their home. (Also read: Step inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's home worth 58 crore as she decks it up for Diwali: Pics inside )

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's home reflects their eco-conscious values and love for family. (Instagram/@vogueindia)
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's home reflects their eco-conscious values and love for family. (Instagram/@vogueindia)

Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's cosy Mumbai home

Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's Mumbai home is a mix of cosy charm and eclectic style that sets the tone for their new chapter as parents. Their living room, bathed in natural light, is a space that tells their story—books are stacked high in every corner, from the coffee table to the shelves, with a diverse collection ranging from Chomsky to Rumi, Tupac's biography to a Portuguese grammar book. But it's the new additions that catch your eye: What to Expect the First Year, a book on "nursery rhymes for feminist times," and How to Raise a Viking, signalling the shift to parenthood.

Sustainability meets style

Their home is filled with warmth, both literally and figuratively, as the couple has truly made this space their own. Ali, who's picked up photography as a new hobby, has already started capturing memories in his beloved Fujifilm, while Richa effortlessly brings her own touch to the decor with her eye for detail.

Ali and Richa's eco-consciousness is reflected in the thoughtful, sustainable touches around the house. From minimising plastic waste to reusing baby items passed down by friends like Dia Mirza, they've created a home that aligns with their values. It's not just about the design, but the intention behind it—an environment that embraces their free-spirited nature but also grounds them in the joy of parenthood. Their home is like a true reflection of their journey, full of warmth, authenticity, and love for both their family and the world around them.

Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //