Step inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's dreamy Mumbai home: Where books, sustainability and parenthood come together

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently opened the doors to their home in an intimate tour with Vogue India, offering a peek into the cosy, beautiful environment they've crafted to nurture their growing family. Since welcoming their baby girl on July 16, their home has evolved to embrace the new energy that comes with parenthood. Let's step inside their home.

Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's cosy Mumbai home

Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's Mumbai home is a mix of cosy charm and eclectic style that sets the tone for their new chapter as parents. Their living room, bathed in natural light, is a space that tells their story—books are stacked high in every corner, from the coffee table to the shelves, with a diverse collection ranging from Chomsky to Rumi, Tupac's biography to a Portuguese grammar book. But it's the new additions that catch your eye: What to Expect the First Year, a book on "nursery rhymes for feminist times," and How to Raise a Viking, signalling the shift to parenthood.

Sustainability meets style

Their home is filled with warmth, both literally and figuratively, as the couple has truly made this space their own. Ali, who's picked up photography as a new hobby, has already started capturing memories in his beloved Fujifilm, while Richa effortlessly brings her own touch to the decor with her eye for detail.

Ali and Richa's eco-consciousness is reflected in the thoughtful, sustainable touches around the house. From minimising plastic waste to reusing baby items passed down by friends like Dia Mirza, they've created a home that aligns with their values. It's not just about the design, but the intention behind it—an environment that embraces their free-spirited nature but also grounds them in the joy of parenthood. Their home is like a true reflection of their journey, full of warmth, authenticity, and love for both their family and the world around them.