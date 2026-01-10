Step inside Nushrratt Bharuccha’s stunning west Mumbai home featuring an exquisite collection of over 200 pairs of shoes

Comfortable, chic, and packed with designer shoes- that is possibly the best way to sum up actor Nushrratt Bharuccha’s home in Vile Parle West, a popular suburb in western Mumbai. Nushrratt Bharuccha recently gave a tour of her home.(YouTube/Farah Khan)

Nushrratt gave a tour of her home when filmmaker Farah Khan arrived at her doorstep along with her cook Dilip, for the January 9 episode of Fun with Farah Khan.

Step inside Nushrratt Bharuccha’s home

A narrow, pristine corridor leads to the front door of Nushrratt’s apartment, which opens into an expansive living room. A hall would be a better word to describe it, as it looks open and spacious despite the presence of two sprawling sofa sets.

The colour palette of the home is set to a classy beige and wood, with potted plants accentuating the rustic yet trendy aesthetic. The living room opens to a veranda (balcony) which has a clear view of the cityscape. It is differentiated from the interior with a glass divider that lets light filter in.

At the far end of the balcony is an outdoor gym, which includes, alongside workout equipment, a personal couch and more greenery. The shelves in the living room are lined with trophies and awards that the star has earned over the years, with space for more to come.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s shoe closet

The highlight of the home tour is Nushrratt’s collections: her perfumes, bags, and most importantly, her shoes. When the actor first moved into the apartment one and a half years ago, she shared that she had 187 pairs of shoes in her possession at the time. People have often reached out to her to get a tour of the collection.

At present, Nushrratt's shoe count is north of 200 pairs. Many of them, all with high heels, are on display in the room that has been converted into a closet in pristine condition, and even more are kept locked away. The actor noted that she does own flat shoes, but never wears them while working with taller peers, even while running or dancing in a scene!