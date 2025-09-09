Step inside Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's luxe Mumbai mansion as Farah Khan is mesmerised by the glass flooring, fountain

Farah Khan and her cook Dilip recently visited Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's opulent home in Mumbai. The video was posted on Farah's YouTube channel on September 5. Also Read | Step inside Aditi Govitrikar's lavish residence in Mumbai with minimalist design, sea view balcony, Mrs World 2001 crown Farah Khan gave a home tour of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's bungalow in Mumbai.

Farah Khan visits Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's home

The home tour begins with Farah arriving at Shilpa and Raj's home with Dilip, who exclaimed that their mansion looks like a palace in Udaipur, with Farah correcting him and calling it "Kundra Kundra ka mahal" (Kundra's palace).

Meanwhile, describing the vibe and aesthetic of her home, Shilpa stated that “the energy and people in our house are positive and simple.” She also jokingly said that Farah had “turned my house into a studio,” as she never allows anyone to shoot inside her home. Let's take a peek inside the couple's luxurious mansion:

Inside Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Mumbai mansion

With larger-than-life dark teakwood doors welcoming guests inside their home, Raj and Shilpa's big bungalow in Mumbai breathes opulence and luxury with stunning furniture, plants decorating corners, a wooden elephant sculpture decorating the entrance, two additional elephant figures on an upper floor, a Ganpati Bappa idol prominently displayed, a private lift, a home gym, and multiple floors.

The video gives a glimpse inside the ground floor of the couple's home, featuring a large space divided into three sections, and decorated with lantern chandeliers, large windows allowing ample natural lighting and giving a glimpse of the garden outside, brick walls, multiple sofas, tropical wallpapers, a fancy home bar, paintings, and ambient lighting.

Meanwhile, the first floor, where the couple entertains their guests, features a fountain at the entrance, stunning paintings collected over the years, a segregated dining area decorated with vintage furniture, plants livening up the space, wooden sofas, jharokas separating spaces, sicis glass mosaic flooring, and horse sculptures.

On the work front

Workwise, Raj Kundra recently participated in the reality show, The Traitors, which was hosted by Karan Johar. Additionally, he debuted in the Punjabi film industry with the film Meher. As for Shilpa, she has done projects such as Hungama 2 and the Amazon Prime action series Indian Police Force.