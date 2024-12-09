Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Book sells nearly 1 million copies in its first week

Taylor Swift is busy smashing records, and we are not surprised. The American singer-songwriter's Eras Tour Book recently sold near to one million copies, all in the first week of being released. According to the website, the book is a 256-page hardcover book consisting of, “personal reflections written by Taylor Swift, over 500 images, including never-before-seen performance photos from every era, and exclusive rehearsal photos and behind-the-scenes images of instruments, costumes, set pieces and designer sketches.” Also read | Taylor Swift credits fans for making Eras Tour a ‘wonderful experience’ as it wraps up soon The book is a 256-page hardcover book consisting of, personal reflections written by Taylor Swift, over 500 images and much more.(Instagram/@taylorswift, taylorswift.com)

According to the Instagram page HYPEBLVD which shares news related to music and videos, “Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Book sold nearly 1 million copies in its first week, making it the fastest-selling new release print book in four years and the top-selling music book tracked by Circana.”

The book was released on Black Friday (November 29). “It coincides with Swift’s record-breaking concert film and marks another milestone for her two-year tour,” wrote HYPEBLVD in the caption. The Eras tour of Taylor Swift ended on December 8. Also read | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book’ opens its first week with a record-breaking sell. Can you guess the number?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Book is priced at 39,99€ (3,578.23 INR) on the official website of Taylor Swift.

The book is priced at 39,99€ in the official website.(storeeu.taylorswift.com)

Before starting off the final leg of the Eras Tour, taylor Swift announced the release of the book on her Instagram profile, a few weeks back. “We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night,” read an excerpt of her post. Also read | Taylor Swift's reaction to Beyonce being named greatest pop star of 21st Century revealed

About Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter, known for albums such as Fearless, Red, Lover, Folklore and Evermore. Her singles such as Teardrops on My Guitar, Love Story, and You Belong with Me are loved across countries. In December 2024, Taylor Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally.