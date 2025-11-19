Can coffee grounds help in getting Christmas cactus blooms? Find out here

Coffee grounds are known to have a wide range of benefits. From skin care to pest repellent, coffee grounds can turn out to be a handy ingredient in various ways. Check out how coffee grounds can help in getting Christmas cactus blooms.(Unsplash)

According to marthastewart.com, coffee grounds can be a magnificent fertilizer for the Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera) as well. However, it stated that they must be used in the correct way and at appropriate times in order to obtain the best results.

"Used coffee grounds can be helpful to your Christmas cactus in small amounts. They have a little nitrogen in them, which can support healthy new growth, and they’re slightly acidic—something Christmas cactus actually prefers,” the website quoted Rachael Kemery, founder of Rising Iris Farm, as saying.

"Coffee grounds sort of mimic that environment, especially if they’re dried out first and mixed into the soil, or added to compost," Kemery added.

Best time to fertilize Christmas Cactus

Ankit Singh, ornamental horticulture educator at the University of Maine Extension, suggests that people should consider fertilizing Christmas cactus with coffee grounds every four to six weeks during the spring and summer seasons.

Singh further shared a few methods for fertilizing the Christmas cactus using coffee grounds.

Mixing coffee grounds into the soil

In this, people need to spread used coffee grounds on a plate and allow them to dry completely. Later on, they can add one or two tablespoons of dry grounds into a cup of potting soil. They can repeat the process every four to six weeks.

According to Singh, this method is not only effortless but it is also the safest option.

Making coffee grounds tea

Here, people have to mix a teaspoon of used coffee grounds into a cup of warm water and allow it to sit overnight. The next day, you can strain out the ground and give water to the plant with the liquid fertilizer.

Singh further suggested that this method inspires creativity and it is a "very mild and safe way to use coffee grounds".

Making compost

Singh called it the “best long-term method” to fertilize Christmas cactus.

In this, people need to add used coffee grounds to the compost pile.

In May this year, USA Today highlighted some gardening tips involving coffee grounds.

Coffee grounds are not "magic pixie dust," but in the correct situation, they can help improve soil, as per Linda Brewer, a soil scientist with Oregon State University's Department of Horticulture.

Brewer said the best way to deal with coffee grounds is to compost those along with the kitchen and yard waste.