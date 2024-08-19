Aditi Rao Hydari's saree for Eka Lakhani's engagement party is a true beauty and it costs…

Aditi Rao Hydari attended the engagement party of costume designer Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bagchandka in Mumbai, accompanied by her fiancé, Siddharth. The Heeramandi actor, known for her regal grace in traditional, once again dazzled in a saree, radiating sophisticated grandiose. Aditi always looks like a desi princess in traditional wear, effortlessly channeling poised Bibbojan vibes. Aditi Rao Hydari wore a saree that had beautiful peacock motifs. (Instagram/@varindertchawla)

About the look

Aditi Rao Hydari donned a vibrant red bandhani saree with golden peacock motifs and delicate golden patti work at the borders. She paired her red saree with a complementary neon green blouse with golden patterns. The saree is from Raw Mango and is called Custom Chrimi Saree. Her hair was styled with a middle parting and left open. Opting for a minimalistic makeup approach, she complemented her traditional attire with the finishing touch of a small bindi on her forehead.

The actor wore the same peacock motif saree in dark green a few months ago. Her look was undeniably festive, with large golden earrings as her statement accessories.

In the photoshoot with the green saree, Aditi styled her hair in a bun adorned with a white garland, creating a more formal and traditional look. In contrast, her red saree look was more casual, with her hair cascading down her back, perfect for the evening engagement bash.

The saree costs..

The green colour variation of the silk saree costs Rs. 59,800(rawmango.com)

The saree is from Raw Mango, and Aditi sported the same saree’s two colour variations in a photoshoot and engagement party bash. Safe to say, her fashion bias is impeccable and classy. The recurrent handwoven peacock motifs across the saree are delicate, adding a unique touch that enhances its cultural charm. The saree is listed at Rs. 59,800.

