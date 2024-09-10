Alia Bhatt is a beauty as she radiates desi Barbie glam in a pink suit. Watch

Alia Bhatt continues to prove why she’s a superstar, whether through her acting prowess, bagging high-end brands like Gucci and L'oreal Paris, and her versatile style. Within one day, she served two back-to-back looks, transforming from a dark feminine look in a leather halter dress to a desi feminine core aesthetic in a pink suit. Her pink suit exuded grace and radiated a grounded simplicity. Alia Bhatt looked lovely in pink in this salwar suit. Video: Varinder Chawla.

Alia’s look

Switching from a form-fitting leather dress that gave her a snatched look, she donned a suit, radiating grace and charm like the girl next door. Her royal fuchsia suit had a halter neckline, similar to the leather dress she wore earlier in the day.

Bold floral patterns, including large flowers and swirling leaves, adorned her suit, while geometric patterns at the hemline added contrast. The geometric designs were embellished with mirrorwork, and her dupatta had a neat golden border. Her hair was styled into a sleek, low bun with a middle parting, and she paired the look with dangling pearl earrings accented with gold. Her makeup was soft and rosy, pink eyeshadow, and tinted lips. The actor completed her look with a black bindi, perfectly channeling ‘Rani’ vibes.

About her work

Alia Bhatt has many exciting projects lined up. Her upcoming movie Jigra is set to release on October 11th. The action-packed tearjerker revolves around a determined sister's attempt to break her brother out of a high-security prison. She stars opposite the Archies star Vedang Raina, who plays her on-screen brother. Recently, she also joined L'Oréal Paris as a global brand ambassador.

