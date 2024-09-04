Alia Bhatt's saree look is a gilded dream; actor glams up for first appearance as L'Oreal ambassador

Alia Bhatt joined the L'oreal Paris family as the global brand ambassador. She became part of an elite group of international stars, including Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Elle Fanning, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, and others, who star in the brand's global campaigns. For the announcement, she embraced both the facets of femininity in her announcement look- one boss lady blazer-trouser look and another diva-like grace and glam in a traditional saree. The glam saree was from Gaurav Gupta Couture. Alia Bhatt's saree from Gaurav Gupta Couture radiated opulence and elegance. (Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial)

Alia’s saree look

Alia looked regal in the beige saree, which had a glamorous and contemporary twist. The ensemble entailed a sleeveless one-shoulder blouse adorned with intricate golden sequin embellishments. The shimmery golden design of the blouse perfectly complemented the pallu. The sublime embroidery, reminiscent of sparkling sand dunes in the sun, contributed to the outfit’s seamless, fluid vibe.

The form-fitting saree hugged her curves elegantly and, unlike traditional sarees with structured pleats, this one had loose pleats, that further enhanced the breezy look of the saree. The pallu and the blouse featured all the fine intricacy of Gaurav Gupta Couture’s craftsmanship. She styled her hair in her signature shoulder-length loose waves, making her look timelessly youthful. For the accessories, she opted for a dainty ring and ear studs, and finished her look with a dewy, soft natural makeup.

About her work

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, starring opposite Ranveer Singh for the reel chemistry. Next, she will appear on the silver screen in the movie Jigra on October 11, alongside Archies star Vedang Raina. Reprising her role as an action star like her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, she will be seen in the YRF spy universe’s Alpha, alongside Sharvari Wagh.

