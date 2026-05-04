Alyssa Liu steps into new fashion venture as the latest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton: ‘I take so much pride’

On May 4, the official Instagram handle of Louis Vuitton unveiled Alysa Liu as its newest brand ambassador. The post features the figure skater in a striking all-denim ensemble, paired with her signature halo hair, exuding a refined yet contemporary charm. The post was captioned, “The House and @nicolasghesquiere (Nicolas Ghesquière) are pleased to welcome the American Olympic gold medalist as the newest House Ambassador – embodying the bold creativity and fearless expression at the heart of Louis Vuitton.”

Best known for her striking visual identity – her signature halo hair, smiley frenulum piercing, and distinctly Gen Z approach to fame – Alysa has swiftly carved out a space among the A-list. Following her historic victory, she has continued her meteoric rise, securing a partnership with Nike, making a splash at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party , and now stepping into the world of high fashion as a representative of Louis Vuitton.

After making headlines for her triumphant win at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 back in February, figure skater Alysa Liu is already stepping into her next big chapter. On May 4, the world champion was announced as the newest ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

One of the slides in the post features a message from the Olympic gold medallist, which reads, “Stepping into this new chapter as a Louis Vuitton ambassador is an honour and a privilege, especially for a figure skater to be recognised in this way, and I take so much pride in that.”

Alysa is seen wearing a button-down, impeccably tailored denim jacket that gently flares at the waist, lending it a subtle peplum finish. Crafted in a rich dark indigo wash, the piece is accentuated with contrast tan stitching and features structured pockets on either side of the chest. The look is completed with fitted, tailored denim trousers, bringing together a polished silhouette.

Another video shared by the brand shortly after the announcement captures Liu in candid moments – a montage of her posing in different outfits and engaging in conversation.

She says in the video, “I am so honored to be able to be part of something so artistic. I'm just glad that I'm able to connect with people of all kinds. Nicolas matches the elements of softness and the modern edginess. In my figure skating, I have to perform and connect with people. He's able to do that with his fashion, and I think that's very inspiring to me. I think that life is all about connection and bringing people together. I'm able to share my creativity and continue to uplift everybody else.”