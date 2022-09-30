Ananya Panday, in an ivory white lehenga, slays festive fashion at red carpet

Ananya Panday's sense of sartorial fashion has always ensured to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire, the actor knows how to choose the right outfits for herself. From slaying formal fashion goals in a pantsuit to showing us what ensembles should be included in our Navratri wardrobes, the actor keeps doing it right in fashion. Ananya's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself decked up in stunning attires and they serve us with the necessary inspo to upgrade our fashion game as well. Ananya recently attended the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in an ethnic ensemble and made us drool.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday slips into little white dress for sizzling photoshoot: All pics

Ananya painted the red carpet in shades of white as she stepped out in an ivory white lehenga. Ananya played muse to fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani and picked the stunning ensemble from the shelves of the designer. Ananya decked up in an ivory white sleeveless blouse with a criss cross neckline. The blouse also featured ivory white zari details at the borders. She further teamed her blouse with a long and flowy ivory white skirt that featured intricate embroidery details in silver resham threads. The skirt also came with a silver zari detail at the waist and pleat details at the ankles. Ananya added more drama to her look with a silver dupatta heavily embroidered in white threads and zari details. Take a look at her pictures here:

In no time, Ananya's Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments from her fans and friends. Tamannaah Bhatia, who also attended the awards ceremony in style, dropped by in the comment section to share her appreciation with multiple heart-eyed emoticons.

In silver pearl studded bangles and ear studs, Ananya further accessorised her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Ananya wore her shoulder-length tresses open in soft wavy curls with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Stacy Gomes, Ananya decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.